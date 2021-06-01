2021-06-03T09:50:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|3
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Gerard Beale
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Blake Lawrie
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Josh Kerr
|12
|Jack Bird
|13
|Jackson Ford
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Junior Amone
|15
|Poasa Faamausili
|16
|Daniel Alvaro
|17
|Jack de Belin
|RESERVES
|18
|Kaide Ellis
|19
|Adam Clune
|20
|Jayden Sullivan
|21
|Jordan Pereira
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jamayne Isaako
|1
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|3
|Jesse Arthars
|4
|David Mead
|5
|Albert Kelly
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Thomas Flegler
|10
|Alex Glenn
|11
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|12
|John Asiata
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kobe Hetherington
|14
|Keenan Palasia
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|TC Robati
|17
|RESERVES
|Jordan Riki
|18
|Tesi Niu
|19
|Dale Copley
|20
|Cory Paix
|21
2021-06-04T09:55:00Z
|1
|Daine Laurie
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|James Roberts
|6
|Moses Mbye
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|James Tamou
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Alex Twal
|11
|Luke Garner
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|13
|Alex Seyfarth
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|15
|Shawn Blore
|16
|Tom Amone
|17
|Thomas Mikaele
|RESERVES
|18
|Michael Chee-Kam
|19
|Jake Simpkin
|20
|Tukimihia Simpkins
|21
|Kiah Cooper
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Charlie Staines
|2
|Stephen Crichton
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Tyrone May
|7
|Spencer Leniu
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|James Fisher-Harris
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jaeman Salmon
|14
|J’maine Hopgood
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Izack Tago
|17
|RESERVES
|Brent Naden
|18
|Eddie Blacker
|19
|Sunia Turuva
|20
|Kurt Falls
|21
2021-06-05T09:35:00Z
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|George Jennings
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Dean Ieremia
|6
|Cooper Johns
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|11
|Tom Eisenhuth
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Aaron Booth
|15
|Tui Kamikamica
|16
|Chris Lewis
|17
|Aaron Pene
|RESERVES
|18
|Harry Grant
|19
|Isaac Lumelume
|20
|Trent Loiero
|21
|Ryley Jacks
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jayden Campbell
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|Sam Stone
|12
|Sam McIntyre
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyrone Peachey
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Jai Whitbread
|16
|Joseph Vuna
|17
|RESERVES
|Tanah Boyd
|18
|Esan Marsters
|19
|Greg Marzhew
|20
|Darius Farmer
|21
2021-06-06T06:05:00Z
|1
|Tex Hoy
|2
|Starford To’a
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Brayden Musgrove
|6
|Connor Watson
|7
|Phoenix Crossland
|8
|Sauaso Sue
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Jacob Saifiti
|11
|Brodie Jones
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Mitch Barnett
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Josh King
|16
|Jack Johns
|17
|Simi Sasagi
|RESERVES
|18
|Jake Clifford
|19
|Jirah Momoisea
|20
|Matt Croker
|21
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Tom Opacic
|3
|Waqa Blake
|4
|Haze Dunster
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Marata Niukore
|10
|Isaiah Papali’i
|11
|Ryan Matterson
|12
|Nathan Brown
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Will Smith
|14
|Shaun Lane
|15
|Oregon Kaufusi
|16
|Bryce Cartwright
|17
|RESERVES
|Joey Lussick
|18
|Makahesi Makatoa
|19
|Jakob Arthur
|20
|Will Penisini
|21