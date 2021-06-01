2021-06-03T09:50:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Broncos
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
3 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4 Gerard BealeGerard Beale
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Corey NormanCorey Norman
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
12 Jack BirdJack Bird
13 Jackson FordJackson Ford
14 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
15 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
16 Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
18 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
19 Adam CluneAdam Clune
20 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
21 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 1
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 2
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 3
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 4
David MeadDavid Mead 5
Albert KellyAlbert Kelly 6
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 7
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 10
Alex GlennAlex Glenn 11
Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 12
John AsiataJohn Asiata 13
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 14
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
TC RobatiTC Robati 17
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 18
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 19
Dale CopleyDale Copley 20
Cory PaixCory Paix 21

2021-06-04T09:55:00ZLeichhardt Oval
Wests Tigers
Panthers
1 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 James RobertsJames Roberts
6 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 James TamouJames Tamou
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 Alex TwalAlex Twal
11 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
12 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
14 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
15 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
16 Tom AmoneTom Amone
17 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
18 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
19 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
20 Tukimihia SimpkinsTukimihia Simpkins
21 Kiah CooperKiah Cooper
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 2
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 3
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Tyrone MayTyrone May 7
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 12
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 13
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 14
J’maine HopgoodJ’maine Hopgood 15
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 16
Izack TagoIzack Tago 17
Brent NadenBrent Naden 18
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker 19
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 20
Kurt FallsKurt Falls 21

2021-06-05T09:35:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
Storm
Titans
1 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
2 George JenningsGeorge Jennings
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
6 Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
11 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
12 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
14 Aaron BoothAaron Booth
15 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
16 Chris LewisChris Lewis
17 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
18 Harry GrantHarry Grant
19 Isaac LumelumeIsaac Lumelume
20 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
21 Ryley JacksRyley Jacks
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 1
Anthony DonAnthony Don 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
Sam StoneSam Stone 12
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 13
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 14
Erin ClarkErin Clark 15
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread 16
Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna 17
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 18
Esan MarstersEsan Marsters 19
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 20
Darius FarmerDarius Farmer 21

2021-06-06T06:05:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Eels
1 Tex HoyTex Hoy
2 Starford To’aStarford To’a
3 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove
6 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
7 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
8 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
11 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Josh KingJosh King
16 Jack JohnsJack Johns
17 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
18 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
19 Jirah MomoiseaJirah Momoisea
20 Matt CrokerMatt Croker
21 Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Tom OpacicTom Opacic 3
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 4
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 10
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i 11
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 12
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 13
Will SmithWill Smith 14
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 15
Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi 16
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 17
Joey LussickJoey Lussick 18
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 19
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 20
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 21