 2023-05-18T09:50:00Z 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-05-18T09:50:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLBroncosPanthers
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Jock MaddenJock Madden
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cory PaixCory Paix
15 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
16 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
17 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
 RESERVES
18 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
19 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
20 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
21 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
22 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 11
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 15
Liam MartinLiam Martin 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 18
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 19
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 20
Chris SmithChris Smith 21
Liam HenryLiam Henry 22

 2023-05-19T08:00:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI   
 2023-05-19T08:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLDragonsRoosters
1 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses SuliMoses Suli
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
9 Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Jack BirdJack Bird
12 Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A
13 Michael MoloMichael Molo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
15 Toby CouchmanToby Couchman
16 Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila
17 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
 RESERVES
18 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
19 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
20 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
21 Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
22 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Corey AllanCorey Allan 2
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 3
Billy SmithBilly Smith 4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 14
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 15
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 16
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 17
 RESERVES
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 18
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 19
Nathan BrownNathan Brown 20
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 21
Terrell MayTerrell May 22

 2023-05-19T10:00:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
SOU   
 2023-05-19T10:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLSouthsEels
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Hame SeleHame Sele
11 Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
15 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
16 Liam KnightLiam Knight
17 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
 RESERVES
18 Ben LovettBen Lovett
19 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 4
Sean RussellSean Russell 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 14
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands 15
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 16
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 17
 RESERVES
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 18
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 19
Ky RodwellKy Rodwell 20
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 21
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 22

C.ex Coffs International Stadium
CRO   
 2023-05-20T05:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLSharksKnights
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
15 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16 Wade GrahamWade Graham
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
 RESERVES
18 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
19 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
21 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
22 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Bradman BestBradman Best 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 6
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 7
Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 11
Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon 12
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tyson GambleTyson Gamble 14
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 15
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 16
Mat CrokerMat Croker 17
 RESERVES
Jack JohnsJack Johns 18
Enari TualaEnari Tuala 19
Adam CluneAdam Clune 20
Hymel HuntHymel Hunt 21
Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi 22

Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2023-05-20T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLTigersCowboys
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Starford To'aStarford To'a
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 John BatemanJohn Bateman
13 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16 Alex TwalAlex Twal
17 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
 RESERVES
18 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
20 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
21 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
22 Aitasi JamesAitasi James
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Coen HessCoen Hess 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 15
Riley PriceRiley Price 16
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 17
 RESERVES
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt 18
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 19
Sylvester NamoSylvester Namo 20
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 21
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 22

Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2023-05-20T09:35:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLDolphinsStorm
1 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
4 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee
5 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
6 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
8 Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich
9 J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
13 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
15 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
16 Ray StoneRay Stone
17 Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
 RESERVES
18 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
19 Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe
20 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
21 Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare
22 JJ CollinsJJ Collins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 14
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 15
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 16
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 17
 RESERVES
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 18
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 19
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 20
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 21
Jayden NikorimaJayden Nikorima 22

Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2023-05-21T04:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLBulldogsTitans
1 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
7 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
 INTERCHANGE
14 Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
15 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
16 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
17 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 RESERVES
19 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
20 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
21 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
22 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
23 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Chris RandallChris Randall 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming 14
Erin ClarkErin Clark 15
Klese HaasKlese Haas 16
Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna 17
 RESERVES
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 18
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 19
I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui 20
Keano KiniKeano Kini 21
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 22

GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2023-05-21T06:05:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLRaidersManly
1 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
2 Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
3 Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
 INTERCHANGE
14 Danny LeviDanny Levi
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
 RESERVES
18 James SchillerJames Schiller
19 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
20 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
21 C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
22 Nick CotricNick Cotric
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 14
Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu 15
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 16
Ben CondonBen Condon 17
 RESERVES
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 18
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 19
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 20
Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle 21
G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong 22

2 COMMENTS

  1. Fantastic that Griffin was sacked. Already Ryan is showing common sense in bringing back Lomax and Liddle and dropping Mbye. And he has switched Lomax and Suli putting them back to their natural positions, Lomax as right centre as he’s a right foot stepper. I’ll bet Ryan was gobsmacked by Griffin’s idiotic positional changes and roster changes.

    Ball’s in the player’s court now, they have to lift as they have no excuses the coaching drama is over.

  2. And Ben Hunt back to 7, where he belongs. Looking better already !
    I hope Sullivan gets plenty of game time.