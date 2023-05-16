2023-05-18T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-05-18T09:50:00Z
PEN
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Jock Madden
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cory Paix
|15
|Corey Jensen
|16
|Kobe Hetherington
|17
|Martin Taupau
|RESERVES
|18
|Deine Mariner
|19
|Keenan Palasia
|20
|Brendan Piakura
|21
|Xavier Willison
|22
|Jordan Pereira
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|J. Fisher-Harris
|10
|Scott Sorensen
|11
|Zac Hosking
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Lindsay Smith
|15
|Liam Martin
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Cogger
|18
|Luke Garner
|19
|Thomas Jenkins
|20
|Chris Smith
|21
|Liam Henry
|22
2023-05-19T08:00:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
STI
2023-05-19T08:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|Tyrell Sloan
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Suli
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Jack de Belin
|9
|Jacob Liddle
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Jack Bird
|12
|Jaydn Su'A
|13
|Michael Molo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Sullivan
|15
|Toby Couchman
|16
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|17
|Josh Kerr
|RESERVES
|18
|Francis Molo
|19
|Moses Mbye
|20
|Jaiyden Hunt
|21
|Zane Musgrove
|22
|Max Feagai
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Corey Allan
|2
|Joseph Suaalii
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Jaxson Paulo
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Drew Hutchison
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Egan Butcher
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Turpin
|14
|Nat Butcher
|15
|Angus Crichton
|16
|Matthew Lodge
|17
|RESERVES
|Sandon Smith
|18
|Fletcher Baker
|19
|Nathan Brown
|20
|Junior Pauga
|21
|Terrell May
|22
2023-05-19T10:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SOU
2023-05-19T10:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Hame Sele
|11
|Michael Chee-Kam
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Blake Taaffe
|15
|Jai Arrow
|16
|Liam Knight
|17
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|RESERVES
|18
|Ben Lovett
|19
|Richie Kennar
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|Shaquai Mitchell
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Bailey Simonsson
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Wiremu Greig
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Bryce Cartwright
|11
|Andrew Davey
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ofahiki Ogden
|14
|Brendan Hands
|15
|Ryan Matterson
|16
|Makahesi Makatoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Jakob Arthur
|18
|Haze Dunster
|19
|Ky Rodwell
|20
|Daejarn Asi
|21
|Luca Moretti
|22
2023-05-20T05:00:00Z
C.ex Coffs International Stadium
CRO
2023-05-20T05:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Connor Tracey
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Oregon Kaufusi
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Royce Hunt
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Braydon Trindall
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Wade Graham
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|RESERVES
|18
|Daniel Atkinson
|19
|Mawene Hiroti
|20
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|21
|Jesse Colquhoun
|22
|Jayden Berrell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Lachlan Miller
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Bradman Best
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|6
|Jackson Hastings
|7
|Daniel Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Jack Hetherington
|10
|Tyson Frizell
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Leo Thompson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tyson Gamble
|14
|Jacob Saifiti
|15
|Adam Elliott
|16
|Mat Croker
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Johns
|18
|Enari Tuala
|19
|Adam Clune
|20
|Hymel Hunt
|21
|Simi Sasagi
|22
2023-05-20T07:30:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2023-05-20T07:30:00Z
NQL
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Junior Tupou
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|John Bateman
|13
|Fonua Pole
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Simpkin
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|16
|Alex Twal
|17
|Asu Kepaoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Shawn Blore
|20
|Justin Matamua
|21
|Daine Laurie
|22
|Aitasi James
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Coen Hess
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Jack Gosiewski
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Mitchell Dunn
|15
|Riley Price
|16
|K. Finefeuiaki
|17
|RESERVES
|Zac Laybutt
|18
|Ben Hampton
|19
|Sylvester Namo
|20
|Brendan Elliot
|21
|Sam McIntyre
|22
2023-05-20T09:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2023-05-20T09:35:00Z
MEL
|1
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Brenko Lee
|5
|Tesi Niu
|6
|Kodi Nikorima
|7
|Isaiya Katoa
|8
|Jesse Bromwich
|9
|J. Marshall-King
|10
|Kenneath Bromwich
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Connelly Lemuelu
|13
|Tom Gilbert
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jarrod Wallace
|15
|Anthony Milford
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Herman Ese'ese
|RESERVES
|18
|Mark Nicholls
|19
|Kurt Donoghoe
|20
|Edrick Lee
|21
|Valynce Te Whare
|22
|JJ Collins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bronson Garlick
|14
|Aaron Pene
|15
|Tom Eisenhuth
|16
|Tui Kamikamica
|17
|RESERVES
|Grant Anderson
|18
|Tariq Sims
|19
|Tepai Moeroa
|20
|Tyran Wishart
|21
|Jayden Nikorima
|22
2023-05-21T04:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2023-05-21T04:00:00Z
GLD
|1
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Karl Oloapu
|7
|Matt Burton
|8
|Max King
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|T. Pangai Junior
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Harrison Edwards
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Josh Reynolds
|15
|Jayden Okunbor
|16
|Samuel Hughes
|17
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|RESERVES
|19
|Blake Wilson
|20
|Jackson Topine
|21
|Ryan Sutton
|22
|Kyle Flanagan
|23
|Kurtis Morrin
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jayden Campbell
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Jojo Fifita
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Chris Randall
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kruise Leeming
|14
|Erin Clark
|15
|Klese Haas
|16
|Joseph Vuna
|17
|RESERVES
|Aaron Schoupp
|18
|Thomas Mikaele
|19
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|20
|Keano Kini
|21
|Ken Maumalo
|22
2023-05-21T06:05:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2023-05-21T06:05:00Z
MAN
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|2
|Albert Hopoate
|3
|Jarrod Croker
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Jordan Rapana
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Corey Horsburgh
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Danny Levi
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Ata Mariota
|RESERVES
|18
|James Schiller
|19
|Hohepa Puru
|20
|Brad Schneider
|21
|C. Harawira-Naera
|22
|Nick Cotric
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Josh Schuster
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Sean Keppie
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Ben Trbojevic
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Karl Lawton
|14
|Samuela Fainu
|15
|Ethan Bullemor
|16
|Ben Condon
|17
|RESERVES
|Kaeo Weekes
|18
|Morgan Harper
|19
|Cooper Johns
|20
|Morgan Boyle
|21
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|22
Fantastic that Griffin was sacked. Already Ryan is showing common sense in bringing back Lomax and Liddle and dropping Mbye. And he has switched Lomax and Suli putting them back to their natural positions, Lomax as right centre as he’s a right foot stepper. I’ll bet Ryan was gobsmacked by Griffin’s idiotic positional changes and roster changes.
Ball’s in the player’s court now, they have to lift as they have no excuses the coaching drama is over.
And Ben Hunt back to 7, where he belongs. Looking better already !
I hope Sullivan gets plenty of game time.