2023-05-05T08:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
CAN
2023-05-05T08:00:00Z
CBR
|1
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Jake Averillo
|4
|Paul Alamoti
|5
|Declan Casey
|6
|Josh Reynolds
|7
|Matt Burton
|8
|Max King
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|T. Pangai Junior
|11
|Corey Waddell
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Karl Oloapu
|15
|Jayden Okunbor
|16
|Franklin Pele
|17
|Samuel Hughes
|RESERVES
|19
|Kurtis Morrin
|20
|Jackson Topine
|21
|Harrison Edwards
|22
|Kyle Flanagan
|23
|Blake Wilson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Sebastian Kris
|1
|Xavier Savage
|2
|Jarrod Croker
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|RESERVES
|Brad Schneider
|18
|James Schiller
|19
|Trey Mooney
|20
|C. Harawira-Naera
|21
|Peter Hola
|22
2023-05-05T10:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
MAN
2023-05-05T10:05:00Z
BRI
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Tolutau Koula
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Cooper Johns
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Sean Keppie
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Kelma Tuilagi
|13
|Josh Aloiai
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Karl Lawton
|15
|Ben Trbojevic
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Aaron Woods
|RESERVES
|18
|Samuela Fainu
|19
|Kaeo Weekes
|20
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|21
|C. Tuipulotu
|22
|Ben Condon
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cory Paix
|14
|Corey Jensen
|15
|Keenan Palasia
|16
|Martin Taupau
|17
|RESERVES
|Deine Mariner
|18
|Xavier Willison
|19
|Jock Madden
|20
|Delouise Hoeter
|21
|Kobe Hetherington
|22
2023-05-06T05:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
NZW
2023-05-06T05:00:00Z
PEN
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|3
|Marcelo Montoya
|4
|Adam Pompey
|5
|Edward Kosi
|6
|Dylan Walker
|7
|Shaun Johnson
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Wayde Egan
|10
|Bunty Afoa
|11
|Jackson Ford
|12
|Marata Niukore
|13
|Tohu Harris
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bayley Sironen
|15
|Josh Curran
|16
|Demitric Sifakula
|17
|Tom Ale
|RESERVES
|18
|Freddy Lussick
|20
|Taine Tuaupiki
|21
|Viliami Vailea
|22
|Ronald Volkman
|23
|Kalani Going
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|J. Fisher-Harris
|10
|Scott Sorensen
|11
|Zac Hosking
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Lindsay Smith
|15
|Liam Henry
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Cogger
|18
|Luke Garner
|19
|Thomas Jenkins
|20
|Spencer Leniu
|21
|Chris Smith
|22
2023-05-06T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
CRO
2023-05-06T07:30:00Z
DOL
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Matt Moylan
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Oregon Kaufusi
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Royce Hunt
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Wade Graham
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|RESERVES
|18
|Braydon Trindall
|19
|Connor Tracey
|20
|Jesse Colquhoun
|21
|Mawene Hiroti
|22
|Jayden Berrell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Euan Aitken
|3
|Brenko Lee
|4
|Tesi Niu
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Kenneath Bromwich
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|Tom Gilbert
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jarrod Wallace
|14
|Anthony Milford
|15
|Mason Teague
|16
|Herman Ese'ese
|17
|RESERVES
|Poasa Faamausili
|19
|Kurt Donoghoe
|18
|Edrick Lee
|20
|Valynce Te Whare
|21
|JJ Collins
|22
2023-05-06T09:45:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
MEL
2023-05-06T09:45:00Z
SOU
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Trent Loiero
|12
|Eliesa Katoa
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bronson Garlick
|15
|Aaron Pene
|16
|Tom Eisenhuth
|17
|Tariq Sims
|RESERVES
|18
|Tyran Wishart
|19
|Grant Anderson
|20
|Tepai Moeroa
|21
|Jordan Grant
|22
|Jonah Pezet
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Isaiah Tass
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Taane Milne
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Hame Sele
|10
|Michael Chee-Kam
|11
|Jacob Host
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jed Cartwright
|14
|Jai Arrow
|15
|Liam Knight
|16
|Thomas Burgess
|17
|RESERVES
|Josiah Karapani
|18
|Blake Taaffe
|19
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|20
|Ben Lovett
|21
|Dean Hawkins
|22
2023-05-07T03:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
WST
2023-05-07T03:50:00Z
STI
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Tommy Talau
|5
|Junior Tupou
|6
|Brandon Wakeham
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|John Bateman
|13
|Fonua Pole
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Simpkin
|15
|Joe Ofahengaue
|16
|Alex Twal
|17
|Asu Kepaoa
|RESERVES
|18
|Alex Seyfarth
|19
|Justin Matamua
|20
|Daine Laurie
|21
|Shawn Blore
|22
|Triston Reilly
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Max Feagai
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Jack de Belin
|8
|Moses Mbye
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Jack Bird
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jayden Sullivan
|14
|Michael Molo
|15
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|16
|Josh Kerr
|17
|RESERVES
|Toby Couchman
|18
|Jaiyden Hunt
|19
|Jacob Liddle
|20
|Zane Musgrove
|21
|Viliami Fifita
|22
2023-05-07T06:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
SYD
2023-05-07T06:00:00Z
NQL
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Corey Allan
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|4
|Drew Hutchison
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Joseph Manu
|7
|Luke Keary
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Egan Butcher
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Turpin
|15
|Angus Crichton
|16
|Sitili Tupouniua
|17
|Matthew Lodge
|RESERVES
|18
|Fletcher Baker
|19
|Sam Walker
|20
|Tuipulotu Katoa
|21
|Billy Smith
|22
|Nathan Brown
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Tom Dearden
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Jordan McLean
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Coen Hess
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Jack Gosiewski
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jake Granville
|14
|Mitchell Dunn
|15
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|16
|K. Finefeuiaki
|17
|RESERVES
|Riley Price
|18
|Ben Hampton
|19
|Brendan Elliot
|20
|Taniela Sadrugu
|21
|Jake Bourke
|22
2023-05-07T08:25:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
GLD
2023-05-07T08:25:00Z
PAR
|1
|Jayden Campbell
|2
|A. Khan-Pereira
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Tanah Boyd
|8
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|9
|Chris Randall
|10
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Joe Stimson
|13
|Isaac Liu
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kruise Leeming
|15
|Erin Clark
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|Joseph Vuna
|RESERVES
|18
|Keano Kini
|19
|Aaron Schoupp
|20
|Thomas Weaver
|21
|Thomas Mikaele
|22
|Sam McIntyre
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Bailey Simonsson
|4
|Haze Dunster
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Wiremu Greig
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Shaun Lane
|11
|Andrew Davey
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bryce Cartwright
|14
|Brendan Hands
|15
|Ryan Matterson
|16
|Makahesi Makatoa
|17
|RESERVES
|Jakob Arthur
|18
|Sean Russell
|19
|Ofahiki Ogden
|20
|Matt Doorey
|21
|Jack Murchie
|22