 2023-05-05T08:00:00Z 
$2.30  ▶︎
 
$1.62  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
CAN   
 2023-05-05T08:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLBulldogsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4 Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5 Declan CaseyDeclan Casey
6 Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
7 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8 Max KingMax King
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
11 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14 Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
15 Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
16 Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
17 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
 RESERVES
19 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
20 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
21 Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
22 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
23 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 1
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 2
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 17
 RESERVES
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 18
James SchillerJames Schiller 19
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 20
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 21
Peter HolaPeter Hola 22

 2023-05-05T10:05:00Z 
$3.40  ▶︎
 
$1.32  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
MAN   
 2023-05-05T10:05:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLManlyBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
13 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
 INTERCHANGE
14 Karl LawtonKarl Lawton
15 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
 RESERVES
18 Samuela FainuSamuela Fainu
19 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
20 R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega
21 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
22 Ben CondonBen Condon
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 INTERCHANGE
Cory PaixCory Paix 14
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 15
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 16
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 17
 RESERVES
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 18
Xavier WillisonXavier Willison 19
Jock MaddenJock Madden 20
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 21
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 22

 2023-05-06T05:00:00Z 
$3.70  ▶︎
 
$1.28  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
 2023-05-06T05:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLWarriorsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak
3 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
4 Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
5 Edward KosiEdward Kosi
6 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7 Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Wayde EganWayde Egan
10 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
11 Jackson FordJackson Ford
12 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
13 Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
15 Josh CurranJosh Curran
16 Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula
17 Tom AleTom Ale
 RESERVES
18 Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick
20 Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki
21 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
22 Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman
23 Kalani GoingKalani Going
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 11
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 15
Liam HenryLiam Henry 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 18
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 19
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 20
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 21
Chris SmithChris Smith 22

 2023-05-06T07:30:00Z 
$1.35  ▶︎
 
$3.25  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
 2023-05-06T07:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLSharksDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
15 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16 Wade GrahamWade Graham
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
 RESERVES
18 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
19 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
20 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
21 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
22 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 4
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 12
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 14
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 15
Mason TeagueMason Teague 16
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 17
 RESERVES
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 19
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 18
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 20
Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare 21
JJ CollinsJJ Collins 22

 2023-05-06T09:45:00Z 
$1.95  ▶︎
 
$1.85  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
MEL   
 2023-05-06T09:45:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLStormSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
16 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
17 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
 RESERVES
18 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
19 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
20 Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa
21 Jordan GrantJordan Grant
22 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Taane MilneTaane Milne 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Hame SeleHame Sele 10
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 11
Jacob HostJacob Host 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright 14
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 15
Liam KnightLiam Knight 16
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 17
 RESERVES
Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani 18
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 19
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 20
Ben LovettBen Lovett 21
Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins 22

 2023-05-07T03:50:00Z 
$1.95  ▶︎
 
$1.85  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
 2023-05-07T03:50:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLTigersDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Starford To'aStarford To'a
4 Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 John BatemanJohn Bateman
13 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15 Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16 Alex TwalAlex Twal
17 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
 RESERVES
18 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
20 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
21 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
22 Triston ReillyTriston Reilly
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 8
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 12
Jack BirdJack Bird 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan 14
Michael MoloMichael Molo 15
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 16
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 17
 RESERVES
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 18
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 19
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 20
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 21
Viliami FifitaViliami Fifita 22

 2023-05-07T06:00:00Z 
$1.24  ▶︎
 
$4.10  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
SYD   
 2023-05-07T06:00:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLRoostersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Corey AllanCorey Allan
3 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
4 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
7 Luke KearyLuke Keary
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
12 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
16 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
17 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
 RESERVES
18 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
19 Sam WalkerSam Walker
20 Tuipulotu KatoaTuipulotu Katoa
21 Billy SmithBilly Smith
22 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt 2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Coen HessCoen Hess 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville 14
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn 15
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 16
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 17
 RESERVES
Riley PriceRiley Price 18
Ben HamptonBen Hampton 19
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot 20
Taniela SadruguTaniela Sadrugu 21
Jake BourkeJake Bourke 22

 2023-05-07T08:25:00Z 
$2.80  ▶︎
 
$1.44  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
 2023-05-07T08:25:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLTitansEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
2 A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Chris RandallChris Randall
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 David FifitaDavid Fifita
12 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
13 Isaac LiuIsaac Liu
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
15 Erin ClarkErin Clark
16 Klese HaasKlese Haas
17 Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna
 RESERVES
18 Keano KiniKeano Kini
19 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
20 Thomas WeaverThomas Weaver
21 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
22 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Maika SivoMaika Sivo 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 4
Haze DunsterHaze Dunster 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Shaun LaneShaun Lane 11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 14
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands 15
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 16
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 17
 RESERVES
Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur 18
Sean RussellSean Russell 19
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 20
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 21
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 22