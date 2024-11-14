Five Wests Tigers players have received breach notices after failing to meet the club's fitness requirements upon returning to pre-season training.

According to Code Sports, at least two players will be required to face the board to explain their lack of fitness.

Roosters star Brandon Smith has weighed in on the situation, voicing strong criticism of the Tigers' players for their actions.

Speaking on the Bye Round podcast with James Graham, Smith described their failure to meet fitness standards as disrespectful to both coach Benji Marshall and the club.

"Three wooden spoons in a row, a new coach, and you're going to come back out of condition," Smith said, questioning the players' commitment to the team and the game.

His remarks come after the Tigers finished at the bottom of the NRL ladder for the past three seasons, and with new additions like Jarome Luai joining the squad, the club is hoping for a fresh start.

Smith's comments reflect a broader frustration with the lack of dedication shown by some players, particularly as pre-season is seen as the most crucial time for getting into shape for the long season ahead.

Smith also recently made comments about his former Melbourne Storm teammate, Ryan Papenhuyzen, who is set to take a pay cut to $900,000.

Smith questioned Papenhuyzen's value after injury struggles, stating, "We can't continue to pay this guy 1.1 million when he's playing 30 percent of the season. He's small, and he's fragile."

Turning his focus back to the Tigers, Smith continued to express concern over the players' lack of commitment and professionalism.

"It begs the question—do you really want to play this game? What do you want to play for? Do you want to play because it looks cool and you want to make money, or do you want to play because it means something to you and you want to win championships?"

Smith also noted that the actions of the players would likely have disappointed senior players like Luai and Api Koroisau.

“Senior players like Jarome Luai, and Api Koroisau, what are they thinking as well? Are these players that we need around? Are these players that are going to help me win games and not be wooden spooners?”

James Graham added that the situation was “disrespectful” and “a slap in the face to the whole organisation,” as the fitness standards were clear and within the players' control.

Greg Alexander echoed these sentiments on SEN radio, saying, “If this is true, and there's five players that have turned up unfit, what does that say about the attitude of the club? It's a massive problem for the side that ran last in 2024.”

Smith's comments, while highlighting the fitness issues at the Tigers, also underline a larger issue with the team's culture and commitment heading into the 2024 season.