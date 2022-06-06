The Roosters have pulled off a key retention signing for the future, with young forward Ethan Roberts reportedly inking a senior deal with the Bondi club and turning down offers from cross-town rivals South Sydney.

Roberts has been in the Chooks system for several years, claiming Player of the Year honours in the club's junior ranks and forging an impressive pathway toward an inevitable career in the NRL.

The 17-year-old will be eligible to feature in Trent Robinson's side as early as next season and is expected to join the Roosters' top 30 list with a new full-time deal tabled by the tri-colours.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Roberts is posed to join Robinson's pre-season program at the end of this year, re-singing with the Roosters and turning down substantial advances from the Rabbitohs.

The retention is a huge boost for the Roosters' future while doubling as another blow for Souths in the historic battle between the two powerhouse Sydney clubs.

The Roosters famously swooped on teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii ahead of last season on a lucrative, multi-million dollar deal, while the likes of Luke Keary and Angus Crichton have gone on to win premierships with the Chooks after departing Redfern.

While Roberts wasn't in the Rabbitohs' grasp, the cardinal and myrtle club are understood to have pressed for the talented teenager and have seemingly missed out.

Roberts is sure to play a key role in Robinson's forward pack in the coming years, and could gain immediate exposure with Siosiua Taukeiaho venturing to the Super League and Crichton yet to recommit for 2023.

The Roosters are set to add Storm hooker Brandon Smith to their squad at the end of this year, giving Robinson a lethal playmaking option up front.