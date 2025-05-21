The Sydney Roosters are set to commence negotiations with Mark Nawaqanitawase over a contract extension which they hope will be signed before November 1.

Off-contract at the end of 2026 on what was originally a two-year deal plus some change in 2024, Nawaqanitawase's switch from rugby union - which came after he represented Australia in sevens at the Paris Olympic Games - has been a major success.

Starting in the centres, and then the wing, for the Sydney Roosters, Nawaqanitawase was parachuted into the State of Origin bolter conversations, so good has his form been.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the two-year deal was always going to be a testing point for the Roosters, with the Rugby World Cup to be held down under in 2027.

Rugby Australia are reportedly keen on making a play for the winger, while the same could be said of a number of NRL clubs, including the Perth Bears who will hit November 1 with a full squad to fill and a full salary cap to do it with under a yet to be determined coach.

The winger is currently on around $500,000 per year, but it's understood per a News Corp report that his management have gone to the Roosters to ask for an extra two years - which would see him remain at Bondi until at least the end of 2028 - on a deal believed to be worth around $700,000 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm told the reason he left rugby union was he got the s***s over the Suaalii contract. They offered him $1.5 million per year, and he got offered about $500,000," Journalist Phil Rothfield said on the Off the Record Podcast with Buzz and Webby.

"I spoke to his manager this morning. He is heading in to see Nick Politis about a contract extension. They are looking for an upgrade to $700,000 and want to extend him for another two years."

The Roosters have exclusive negotiating rights with Nawaqanitawase until November 1.