Sydney Roosters hooker Sam Verrills is wary of the arrival of star Storm hooker Brandon Smith come season's end, but won't give up the number 9 jersey easily as Verrills looks to impress this season.

Smith has been touted as one of the best hookers in the league, highlighted by his Dally M Hooker of the Year Award win last season, and is a premiership player with the Storm.

The 25-year-old is expected to slot right into the number nine position upon his arrival at the Roosters at the end of the season, but Verrills is determined to retain his slot in the side beyond this season.

"I know he's coming... I'm not silly. I know he's coming," Verrills was quoted by Wide World of Sports.

"He's a good player, as well. I'm not dumb about that.

"But I'm definitely going to put my foot forward and try to cement the spot."

Verrills is contracted at the Roosters until the end of the 2024 season, and disputed claims that he may look for opportunities elsewhere once Smith arrives at the club.

"Definitely not," Verrills said.

"I only see it as a challenge."

The 23-year old returned to the Roosters lineup on the weekend after missing the first five games of the season due to a broken thumb.

Verrills will look to move from the bench to the starting hooker position for their Anzac Day clash against the Dragons.

Meanwhile, Smith will finish out the season with the Storm before making the trip up north to join the Sydney Roosters.