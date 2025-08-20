The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the signing of talented young playmaker Tom Duffy from the North Queensland Cowboys for 2026.

Accepting a one-year contract, Duffy will walk into the club where competition for halves spots in the coming years could be extreme.

Both Adam Reynolds and his back-up Ben Hunt, who has otherwise been playing at dummy half, are expected to retire at the end of 2026, while five-eighth Ezra Mam is contracted out all the way to 2029.

The move to bring Duffy in means he will likely compete with another youngster, Coby Black, for the future of Brisbane's number seven jumper.

Duffy has struggled to break through in Townsville, only managing a handful of first-grade games where he has been stuck behind the likes of Tom Dearden, Jake Clifford and Jaxon Purdue.

Now 22 years of age, he has more experience than Black, with the former Australian Schoolboys representative having 50 QLD Cup games under his belt.

He was named the QLD Cup halfback of the year last year in a season where he produced an incredible 33 try assists.

Duffy said he is keen to learn from Reynolds and Hunt in 2026, and reading between the lines, his stint at Red Hill could be one and done before he looks to further his career elsewhere.

“It's pretty appealing to me having Reynolds and Hunt, two 300-game halfbacks there,” he said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I think there's probably not a better Club to go to at the moment as a half if you want to develop your game."

Brisbane general manager of football Troy Thomson said it was the right time in Duffy's journey to make the move to Brisbane.

“Tom's a great young talent and he's consistently shown that over the years as he's progressed through the ranks,” Thomson said.

“It's the perfect time for him to come down to the Broncos and learn off Reyno (Adam Reynolds) and Hunty (Ben Hunt), who will help shape his career.

“We can't wait to welcome him to the Broncos family and provide him with the support he needs to fulfil his potential.”