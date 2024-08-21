Former NRL centre Ricky Leutele has reportedly joined a new team as he continues his rugby league career overseas.

Exiting the NRL at the end of the 2020 season, Leutele has played in the Super League for the past four seasons with the Huddersfield Giants (2021-22) and now Leigh Leopards (2023-present).

Only signed until the end of this season with the Leigh Leopards, he will exit the club at the end of 2024 after they have set their sights on Dolphins centre Tesi Niu.

After speaking on his rugby league future last week, Leutele will move to the Huddersfield Giants for the second time in his career next season, which will keep him overseas in the Super League, per Love Rugby League.

A seven-time Samoan international, his career in the NRL spanned ten seasons across two stints for the Cronulla Sharks (2010-18) and Melbourne Storm (2020) in which he scored 50 career tries.

He was also a member of the Cronulla Sharks maiden premiership-winning team in 2016, where he made the final tackle of the match.

The decision to remain in the United Kingdom comes after he admitted that he and his family are loving it over there and are unlikely to move back to Australia anytime in the near future for a potential NRL return.

“It's a really good, tight-knit group,” Leutele told League Express.

“My wife and kids love it here too, which helps a lot. I'm enjoying everyday life, on and off the field.