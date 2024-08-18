Dolphins centre Tesi Niu is reportedly about to agree to a deal with a new team for next season as he continues his rugby league journey away from Queensland.

A three-time Tongan international and 2018 Australian Schoolboys representative, Niu joined The Dolphins from the Brisbane Broncos in an attempt to cement a regular position in the outside backs.

However, he has only made seven appearances this season after making 17 in 2023 and has played second fiddle to the likes of Herbie Farnworth, Jake Averillo, Jack Bostock, and Jamayne Isaako.

Unfortunately the arrival of Averillo and Farnworth this year means the once highly-touted youngster has been allowed to move on and leave for a better opportunity elsewhere.

Off-contract at the end of the season with The Dolphins, Niu is set to leave the NRL and will link up with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, which Adrian Lam coaches.

“I understand that Leigh are about to agree a deal with Tesi Niu of the Dolphins," Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks said on the program.

The move to the overseas club comes after he made 24 NRL appearances with The Dolphins over the past two seasons. He also played 32 games for the Brisbane Broncos between 2020 and 2022.

This season, he has scored four tries, made 15 tackle busts and four line-breaks and totalled 845 running metres (averaging 120 per match) with one try assist.

The move to the Leigh Leopards will see him play alongside former NRL players Lachlan Lam, John Asiata, Ben Nakubuwai, Ava Seumanufagai, Matt Moylan, and Oliver Gildart.