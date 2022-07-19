Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho is expected to return in a matter of weeks after suffering "several small fractures" in his cheekbone.

Taukeiaho played for just 11 minutes during the Roosters eventual mauling of the St George Illawarra Dragons in Gosford on Saturday, with the tri-colours ultimately racking up 52 points on the Red V.

Injury problems out of the game were the key talking point for Trent Robinson's side though, who have moved to within two points of the top eight on the back of the victory.

Taukeiaho, who was taken out of the game and failed his head injury assessment after a sickening collision, was joined on the sideline by the time it was all said and done by Billy Smith and Sitili Tupouniua, who are both believed to have suffered season-ending ACL injury.

There were concerns that Taukeiaho could join them on the sideline for the rest of the season with a facial fracture, however, reports suggest he has avoided the worst of a potential injury and instead could be ready to return to the park in just two or three weeks.

Scans revealed multiple small fractures in Sio Siua Taukeiaho’s cheekbone. Doesn’t guarantee the need for surgery/lengthy recovery period but will miss at minimum 2-3 weeks — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 19, 2022

The injury means Taukeiaho will miss at least this week's game with the Newcastle Knights, and the following week's game with the Manly Sea Eagles.

He is however, a chance to return in Round 21 when the Roosters play the Broncos in what could be a crucial clash on their run to the top eight, with Trent Robinson's side attempting to recover ground after performing well below expectations this season.

Taukeiaho will leave the Roosters at the end of the season, set to link up with the Catalan Dragons in the English Super League.