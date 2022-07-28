Sydney Roosters prop Lindsay Collins could be looking at a long sideline stint as he recovers from another concussion.

The way clubs have dealt with head knocks has become one of the most serious issues in the competition, and few clubs have treated them with as much caution as the Roosters, who have had more than their fair share of concussions.

Collins was only returning from his last concussion on Thursday night in an eventual 20 points to 10 victory over the decimated Manly Sea Eagles.

It was a nasty concussion which Collins suffered during the State of Origin decider that forced him to miss Round 18 and 19 for the Roosters, while he also suffered one which caused him to be taken from the field on a medi-cab last season.

His return offset the loss of Siosiua Taukeiaho, who is nursing a fractured eye socket, however, it now looks as if both players will be on the sideline next week at a minimum, with Collins originally being assessed for spinal injury after the head clash in the 27th minute of last night's game before finally being allowed to walk off the field.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the concussion looked quite bad although he seemed to be okay in the sheds.

"He was okay in the sheds but it obviously looked quite bad," Robinson said during his post game press conference.

"It's always disappointing to see (concussion) happen to one of your players, especially when it happened a couple of weeks ago."

While it'd be loathe to put a return timeline on Collins yet as more assessments will need to be carried out early next week, both Kalyn Ponga and Alex Twal are unlikely to feature again this season on the back of multiple concussions.

It's tipped that Terrell May will come back into the side next week with Matthew Lodge promoted to the starting side until Siosiua Taukeiaho is able to return.