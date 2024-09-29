The main reason behind Onitoni Large's departure from the Wests Tigers has been revealed, with the talented youngster set to join the Manly Sea Eagles from next season onwards.

Considered the most talented prospect in either rugby league or rugby union, Large was set to be a key piece in the future of the Wests Tigers but has instead decided to leave the club to explore opportunities elsewhere.

A key figure in the Western Suburbs Magpies' run to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final, Large was unfortunately ruled out of the backend of the competition due to injury but helped guide them to the Grand Final alongside Alex Isdale.

Despite only recently making his debut in the Jersey Flegg Cup and yet to play in either the NRL or NSW Cup, Large was seen training with the Wests Tigers NRL squad in the final weeks of the 2024 NRL season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Wests Tigers decided to let go of Large and allow him to join the Manly Sea Eagles because the club did not want to include clauses in his contract that his management wanted.

It is understood that his management wanted clauses inserted into his contract that would allow Large to become a free agent on the open market if Lachlan Galvin signed a contract extension with the club.

Although his younger brother Ashton Large remains at the club, Onitoni's move to the Sea Eagles makes him yet another player to switch from Concord to the Northern Beaches.

The list of players on Manly's roster who have previously played for the Tigers in recent years includes Aitasi James, Luke Brooks, Nathan Brown, Oliver Lawry, Josh Aloiai, Luke Brooks, Taniela Paseka, Jake Simpkin, Tommy Talau, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Woods, among others.

"He's not afraid of anything," Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau said of Large earlier this season.

"(Even when it's) bigger bodies, he's getting his body in front, body on the line, and he's actually doing really well in terms of the way he carries himself.

"I think he's got a really big future ahead of him."