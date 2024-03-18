Known as the 'Voice of Rugby League', Ray Warren - the new Lifetime Achievement Award winner - has revealed what his favourite commentary call of all time was after more than five decades in the sport.

Before deciding to retire and hang up the microphone in 2022, Warren commentated a record 99 State of Origin matches and 45 different NRL Grand Final games throughout his career.

TOP FIVE CALLS FROM RAY WARREN

However, one moment stands above the rest. The commentator revealed his fondest moment as a commentator was calling Mark Coyne's Game 1 winning try for Queensland in the 1994 State of Origin series.

From the opening dummy-half pass on Queensland's 40-metre line to Mark Coyne crossing the try-line, the 30-second passage of play called by 'Rabs' is considered one of his most memorable calls, as he perfectly summarized the game's ending.

“I'm reminded every year of Origin of the miracle try,” Warren told This is Your Journey – thanks to Tobin Brothers.

“Just to explain, it went through 11 sets of hands from the eastern side of the ground, across to the western side and then back again.

“Somewhere along the lines … spontaneity kicked in and I called the try scored by Mark Coyne and I said, ‘That's not a try, that's a miracle!'.

“In the background, you could hear ‘Fatty' Vautin going, ‘Yeah! Queenslander!'.

“I can't underrate that memory which brings back to myself and also a lot of other people.”

Beginning his television career in 1974 after moving to Sydney in 1969, he has worked for 2LF in Young, 2GB radio, Network 10 and Nine's Wide World of Sports throughout his career.

He has also commentated on several other sports, including swimming at the 1990 Commonwealth Games alongside his mentor Norman May.

"I'm so honoured to be added to the list of recipients of this award when I see his name there," Warren said in regard to May after being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Sports Commission media awards last month.

"I had a deep-seated passion for broadcasting sport. It didn't matter if it was a Melbourne Cup or the Olympic Games.

"I loved going to work and there's not a lot of people that can say that, but I thank God I can.

"Most importantly, I'd like to thank the people that allowed me to be in their loungerooms or to be at the pub or the club and inviting me into wherever they were at the time, so I thank everybody for that."