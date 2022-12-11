The Canberra Raiders' very public pursuit of Gold Coast Titans back-rower David Fifita is ongoing, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Fifita met with Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart last week.

The club has offered the hard-running star a reported three-year deal worth $2.7 million, and it's believed that the decision of his partner – NRLW star Shaylee Bent – to head to Canberra will also have an influence on this decision.

But as those talks continue, it's been reported that the club is already preparing a Plan B should Fifita opt to remain on the Gold Coast.

The Raiders are keeping close tabs on North Queensland Cowboys star and Rookie of the Year Jeremiah Nanai, who is also off-contract, per the Telegraph.

This news comes just weeks after it was revealed that the Titans were also targeting Nanai as a contingency should Fifita depart for the nation's capital. Nanai scored 17 tries in 23 appearances this year, tied for third in the NRL behind Alex Johnston and Corey Oates.

While the Raiders appear in the box seat to secure Fifita's services if he leaves, they could find the market for Nanai more competitive.

The Cowboys are confident they can retain the talented 19-year-old after handing him his debut and enjoying a strong season. He also purchased a home in Townsville back in August.

Reports also emerged in late November that a Sydney club was preparing a colossal $4.2 million deal over five years.