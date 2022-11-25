The Gold Coast Titans are preparing for the possibility of a future without David Fifita, with the club having selected their ‘Plan B' target should the game-breaking back-rower be lured elsewhere for the next chapter of his career.

Per the Daily Telegraph, the Titans are also believed to be preparing a contingency offer for North Queensland Cowboys gun and 2022 Rookie of the Year Jeremiah Nanai, who is also off-contract at the end of next season.

Fifita has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with big questions over the magnitude of his contract and reduced output this season. Given his current million-dollar deal, it's believed the Titans will expect him to take a pay-cut for his next deal.

There are other contributing factors as well, with the news that Fifita's partner Shaylee Bent had signed for the Canberra Raiders making the capital another appealing destination. Ricky Stuart has reportedly already met with Fifita.

The Dolphins are also believed to be monitoring the situation, with Fifita and Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett developing a good relationship when they were both at the Broncos.

While the Titans may view Nanai as a handy replacement option, the Cowboys back-rower is already fielding significant offers, with reports emerging earlier this week that an unnamed Sydney club had offered a five-year deal worth a staggering $4.2 million.

Regardless of other interest, the Cowboys believe they are leading the race to retain Nanai's services, given he's a local product and has recently made a house purchase in the area.

“We're confident our offer will be competitive regardless of what other clubs are offering,” Cowboys football boss Michael Luck told the Telegraph.

“We'd like to think at this stage of Jeremiah's career he is confident in our club and the direction we're heading in.”