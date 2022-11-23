Cowboys, Maroons and Kangaroos breakout star forward Jeremiah Nanai has been linked to a $4.2 million, five-year deal from a Sydney-based club.

Nanai won Dally M Rookie of the Year and the Dally M Second Rower of the Year after a blistering campaign.

The 19-year-old is off contract at the end of 2023 and assisted the Cowboys third place finish last season. On average Nanai made 99 running metres per game and made over 700 tackles.

Nanai signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys to remain at the club for the 2023 campaign, but has otherwise not yet committed long-term.

Mark Geyer speaking on Triple M Radio believes this huge offer could be from several Sydney clubs but believes that he is likely to stay with North Queensland long-term.

“There is a Sydney club reportedly offering boom Cowboys player Jeremiah Nanai $4.2 million over a five-year deal,” Geyer said on Triple M.

“If you look at the Sydney clubs that have money you would think it is maybe the Eels or the Sharks or the Sea Eagles or Dragons.”

“But if they could get him away from the Cowboys my goodness. He's 19 years of age. He is a try-scoring freak. He got rookie of the year last season.”

“It would be a coup, but I don't think he will leave the Cowboys. I think this is posturing from his management to try and get him some more money.”

He played in the most recent State of Origin Series and has made two appearances for the Australian Kangaroos.