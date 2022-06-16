Sam Williams has officially left the Canberra Raiders, while reports suggest Matt Frawley is about to re-sign.

Williams made the call to leave the green machine official on Wednesday, with the 31-year-old having spent three stints in lime green.

He started his career at the club between 2011 and 2013, then played again in 2015 and 2016, before returning in 2018 to 2022. Across the three stints and ten seasons, he has made 103 appearances for the Raiders, while a season with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2014 means he sits on 107 NRL games.

Williams has also played 12 games for the Catalans Dragons in 2014 and 24 for Wakefield Trinity in 2017, adding 36 Super League games to his resume.

The Cooma-born half told reporters that it was his time to leave the club, having not played an NRL game this year.

“Yeah look, it’s my time to leave the club, Williams said.

“Over the last 16, 17 years I have been at the club now since I started in Harold Matthews and coming through the grades.

“I think the club is in a really good position going forward, especially in the halves, and I didn’t want to stay around and stop a younger player come through the system and get game time, whether that’s in reserve grade or first grade.

“I think it’s important that they get every opportunity to secure a deal going forward and I know that I’m leaving the club in a really good place. As a squad, we are in a really good position and have a lot of depth.

“It would have been selfish of me to keep playing the rest of the year and prevent someone else from having that opportunity.”

Williams said he wasn’t finished at the top level yet, telling reporters that there are opportunities on the table in both Australia and overseas in the English Super League.

It’s yet to be reported which clubs are interested, however, the experienced half would be a handy pick up for many clubs in England.

Meanwhile, Matt Frawley is reportedly set to re-sign with the club.

The 27-year-old Canberra-born product has already made six appearances this year, taking his career tally to 43, with some time also spent filling in at hooker this year, away from his usual role in the halves.

While yet to be officially announced, the Canberra Times are reporting that Frawley has signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club in 2023.

He is stuck behind Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty in the queue at the club, battling with Brad Schneider to be the first reserve, however, the emergence of Zac Woolford has denied him game time in recent weeks.

It’s understood the club are looking at potentially re-signing Woolford as well, with discussions to begin in the short-term.