The South Sydney Rabbitohs injury list continues to grow with winger Alex Johnston set to be miss the remainder of the season, while another has sustained a calf injury.

Helped off the field during Sunday's opening quarter of football against the Canberra Raiders, Alex Johnston is suspected to have ruptured his Achilles, but the Rabbitohs have yet to confirm this.

Collapsing to the turf without a hand being laid on him, surgery would require him to miss 5-8 months, which will plague his 2025 NRL campaign.

To make matters worse, coach Ben Hornby confirmed that NSW Blues playmaker Cody Walker has suffered a calf injury and could join Johnston on the sidelines.

It is understood that Walker will now undergo scans to determine the severity of his calf injury and if he will spend any time on the sidelines.

The injuries to the duo will see them join the Rabbitohs' injury list which includes over ten players, including Jai Arrow, Campbell Graham, Isaiah Tass, Tevita Tatola and Tyrone Munro.

Originally thought to be out for the remainder of the season, star fullback Latrell Mitchell could make his return to the field prior to the end of the season.

However, the club is unlikely to rush him back, as they are likely to miss the upcoming finals series. They sit in 15th place with 20 points - two wins behind eighth place.