The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an injury update on 15 players ahead of their Round 21 match against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday evening.

Trio Peter Mamouzelos, Thomas Fletcher and Richie Kennar are the latest players to join the club's injury list that includes Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham and Jai Arrow, among others.

Kennar will be absent this week due to the mandatory concussion protocols, while Mamouzelos is touch-and-go after sustaining a lateral ankle sprain against the Wests Tigers. It is understood that the club are hopeful he will be available to play this week.

In more bad injury news, Thomas Fletcher will get a surgical opinion this week after sustaining a high-grade hamstring injury in the NSW Cup against the Sydney Roosters.

However, it isn't all bad news for the Rabbitohs with the club announcing that forward duo Jacob Host (calf) and Shaquai Mitchell (calf) are both "progressing really well with their rehabilitation" and are close returning to the field.

The club is also hopeful that halfback Dean Hawkins (quadriceps) and winger Tyrone Munro (collarbone) will be available to return in the coming weeks as they continue their rehabilitation.

The Rabbitohs have also issued an update on star fullback Latrell Mitchell with the club yet to rule him out for the season.

"Fullback Latrell Mitchell has been really positive since succumbing to the foot injury he sustained against the Parramatta Eels," a club statement read on Monday.

"He gets another scan today (Monday) to check on the widening and severity of the ligament damage. The Club will know more once he's met with the specialist, post-scan."

Casualty Ward

Jai Arrow (shoulder) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season

Thomas Fletcher (hamstring) - Estimated Return: Indefinite

Campbell Graham (sternum) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season

Jye Gray (ankle) - Estimated Return: Round 21

Dean Hawkins (quadriceps) - Estimated Return: Later this season

Jacob Host (calf) - Estimated Return: Close to returning

Lachlan Ilias (leg) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season

Richie Kennar (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 22

Ben Lovett (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season

Peter Mamouzelos (ankle) - Estimated Return: Round 21

Latrell Mitchell (foot) - Estimated Return: Indefinite

Shaquai Mitchell (calf) - Estimated Return: Close to returning

Tyrone Munro (collar bone) - Estimated Return: Later this season

Isaiah Tass (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season

Tevita Tatola (foot) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season