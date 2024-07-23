The South Sydney Rabbitohs have provided an injury update on 15 players ahead of their Round 21 match against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday evening.
Trio Peter Mamouzelos, Thomas Fletcher and Richie Kennar are the latest players to join the club's injury list that includes Latrell Mitchell, Campbell Graham and Jai Arrow, among others.
Kennar will be absent this week due to the mandatory concussion protocols, while Mamouzelos is touch-and-go after sustaining a lateral ankle sprain against the Wests Tigers. It is understood that the club are hopeful he will be available to play this week.
In more bad injury news, Thomas Fletcher will get a surgical opinion this week after sustaining a high-grade hamstring injury in the NSW Cup against the Sydney Roosters.
However, it isn't all bad news for the Rabbitohs with the club announcing that forward duo Jacob Host (calf) and Shaquai Mitchell (calf) are both "progressing really well with their rehabilitation" and are close returning to the field.
The club is also hopeful that halfback Dean Hawkins (quadriceps) and winger Tyrone Munro (collarbone) will be available to return in the coming weeks as they continue their rehabilitation.
The Rabbitohs have also issued an update on star fullback Latrell Mitchell with the club yet to rule him out for the season.
"Fullback Latrell Mitchell has been really positive since succumbing to the foot injury he sustained against the Parramatta Eels," a club statement read on Monday.
"He gets another scan today (Monday) to check on the widening and severity of the ligament damage. The Club will know more once he's met with the specialist, post-scan."
Casualty Ward
Jai Arrow (shoulder) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season
Thomas Fletcher (hamstring) - Estimated Return: Indefinite
Campbell Graham (sternum) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season
Jye Gray (ankle) - Estimated Return: Round 21
Dean Hawkins (quadriceps) - Estimated Return: Later this season
Jacob Host (calf) - Estimated Return: Close to returning
Lachlan Ilias (leg) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season
Richie Kennar (concussion) - Estimated Return: Round 22
Ben Lovett (knee) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season
Peter Mamouzelos (ankle) - Estimated Return: Round 21
Latrell Mitchell (foot) - Estimated Return: Indefinite
Shaquai Mitchell (calf) - Estimated Return: Close to returning
Tyrone Munro (collar bone) - Estimated Return: Later this season
Isaiah Tass (ankle) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season
Tevita Tatola (foot) - Estimated Return: 2025 pre-season