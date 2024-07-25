The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been hit by a dose of good news, with Latrell Mitchell reportedly set to return prior to the end of the season.

There were fears that Mitchell would miss the remainder of the campaign with a foot injury he picked up during a game against the Parramatta Eels in the lead up to State of Origin 3 - a game he would miss after being recalled for Game 2.

The star fullback however will return this year, with News Corp reporting that scans and a meeting with a specialist on Thursday have cleared him to be back on the field in as little as three weeks.

It's understood the foot injury is repairing itself without the need of surgery.

The 27-year-old, who also missed a number of games earlier in the season, has managed just 11 appearances so far this season, and should he return as now anticipated for the Round 24 game against the Wests Tigers, it means he will play a maximum of 15 games for South Sydney this year, provided the embattled club don't qualify for the finals series.

For that to happen, the Maroubra-based outfit will likely need to win five of their remaining seven games, with their run to the finish line commencing in Canberra for a game against the Raiders this week, before they play the Cronulla Sharks, Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters in what is predominantly a tricky run to the end of the season.

Jye Gray will continue to deputise for Mitchell at the back in the interim as the club prepare for Wayne Bennett to take over head coaching duties in 2025.