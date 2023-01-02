The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly signed Shaqueil Saunders after his breakout performance at the Koori Knockout.

The 17-year-old, who can play at five-eighth or halfback, lives in the Karuah Aboriginal Coimmunity - a town located about halfway between Newcastle and Buledelah, and inland from Nelson Bay - but is making the trek to Sydney three times a week to train with the Rabbitohs.

Saunders went viral out of the knockout tournament after a fabulous chip and chase effort for a solo trial.

According to Wide World of Sports, Saunders has signed on with the Rabbitohs despite interest from a number of other clubs.

His manager Gavin Orr explained the signing almost didn't happen though.

"They couldn't contact Shaq despite trying for several days," Orr told the publication.

"The recruitment officer, a scout and even head coach Jason Demetriou were trying to track him down for days without any luck.

"They eventually got hold of him and now he's a Bunny."

South Sydney gun Latrell Mitchell, who was believed to be instrumental in the signing of Saunders to South Sydney on a training contract, has already previously spoken out over his disappointment at the lack of talent scouts on hand at the tournament.

It's understood Mitchell was the one to finally make contact with Saunders, even with Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr attempting to do the same.

Orr revealed he will play SG Ball for the club next season before aiming to progress through the ranks, with a chance of playing Jersey Flegg through the second half of the season likely if he plays well in the under-19s competition.

"The club has had plenty of brilliant young Aboriginal players down the years and we thought they would be the best fit," Orr said.

"He is still young and will play in the SG Ball Cup next season - but he is a special talent and the club are over the moon to have him."

South Sydney's half depth is strong, with Lachlan Ilias and Cody Walker both now signed on long-term deals. Walker re-signed before Christmas through to the end of 2025, while Ilias is signed for the same timeframe.

Blake Taaffe serves as a back up at both fullback and in the halves, while 23-year-old Dean Hawkins is still also at the club. Talented young gun Jye Gray is on a development contract for 2023, but will likely progress into the top squad thereafter.