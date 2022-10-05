South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has found it regrettable that no NRL scouts attended the 50th edition of the Koori Knockout on the long weekend.

The Koori Knockout is an indigenous rugby league competition traditionally played yearly over the October long weekend in NSW. Consisting of over 160 teams, the competition and associated carnival are considered one of the biggest indigenous gatherings in the country.

Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr, Tyrell Sloan and Cody Walker were also amongst the NRL stars that participated this year. However, most of the players are uncontracted with any first-grade club, prompting Mitchell's discontent at the lack of NRL scouts in attendance this year.

"You need to start looking at the bigger picture and start planning for these things," Mitchell said to the AAP.

"A big part of the knockout is going and watching, and seeing what talent we have.

"It's pretty disappointing to see no NRL scout went down there and had a look.