The Brisbane Broncos are likely to be the most intriguing to team to follow on Tuesday afternoon as teams for Round 15 are confirmed.

A host of stars in Kevin Walters’ side are in doubt following injury carnage against the Broncos.

Elsewhere, Ryan Papenhuyzen was due to return, but is now reportedly no certainty to do so although could still be named, while the New Zealand Warriors are set to swing a surprise.

Here is all the latest team news and rumours ahead of Round 15.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons will likely welcome back Tariq Sims after he was rested last week, while Jaydn Su’a should also slot into the starting team after a strong return from injury via the bench. Su’a returning should see Josh McGuire move to the bench, while Sims could either play second row, moving Jack Bird to lock and Jack de Belin to the bench, or come from the bench himself with either Michael Molo or Aaron Woods falling out of the team in either scenario. Jonathon Reuben should also make way for Mikaele Ravalawa.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

It’s understood Latrell Mitchell won’t play on Thursday night as he returns from injury and then a follow-up positive COVID test. He could still be named amongst the reserves though in what could be South Sydney’s only change after their win against the Titans, with a last-minute fitness test to determine whether he pushes Kodi Nikorima back to the bench and Peter Mamouzelos out of the side.

Manly Sea Eagles vs North Queensland Cowboys

Manly Sea Eagles

Daly Cherry-Evans will return for the Sea Eagles, with Kieran Foran moving back to five-eighth, Josh Schuster into the second row, Andrew Davey back to the bench and either Sean Keppie or Ben Trbojevic out of the side.

North Queensland Cowboys

Heilum Luki’s season is over, which should see Jeremiah Nanai return straight into the second row. Reuben Cotter will also return in the front row, with Coen Hess going back to the bench and either Griffin Neame or Jamayne Taunoa-Brown out of the side. Connelly Lemuely also could do well to hold onto the bench spot formerly occupied by Luki, with Ben Condon pushing for a run.

Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

Melbourne Storm

Ryan Papenhuyzen’s return is no certainty, however, expect him to be at the very least named on the reserves. Nick Meaney would shift to the wing with Grant Anderson making way if that is the case.

Brisbane Broncos

There are plenty of concerns at the Broncos. Herbie Farnworth is out for the season, but should be replaced directly by Kotoni Staggs. Selwyn Cobbo will also return for Jordan Pereira after being rested last week. Adam Reynolds and Payne Haas are up in the air over whether they will be able to play. If Reynolds is out, expect Billy Walters to move into the halves alongside Ezra Mam, with Jake Turpin recalled at hooker. Cory Paix is out as well, which could mean Turpin plays regardless of Reynolds’ fitness. If Haas is out, expect Thomas Flegler to start, and Ryan James to be added to the bench, although Rhys Kennedy is also a chance. In better news, Kurt Capewell will also be back from a rest, moving TC Robati out of the side.

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Cronulla Sharks

Siosifa Talakai played on Sunday night, but may not this week with looming disciplinary action from the club and NRL integrity unit after he reportedly had an arrest warrant issued for allegedly failing to show up at court, which the club had reversed in time for Sunday’s game. The club or NRL are yet to officially comment. If he is out, Connor Tracey will move into the starting side.

Gold Coast Titans

AJ Brimson will race the clock to return from COVID, getting out of isolation on Friday, so he is no guarantee to return. If he does, then Jamayne Isaako will move back to the wing and Esan Marsters out of the side. Corey Thompson is also back and could play if Brimson doesn’t. Kevin Proctor is also due back and could take a bench spot from either Jaimin Jolliffe or Sam Lisone.

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

New Zealand Warriors

Ben Murdoch-Masila will miss this week’s clash with an elbow injury. Addin Fonua-Blake is still set to be out, so Bunty Afoa or Dunamis Lui will start, with Aaron Pene added to the team. It has also been reported that Ronald Volkman will start for the Warriors in a surprise debut, replacing either Shaun Johnson or Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Penrith Panthers

Isaah Yeo was the only Origin player to rest for Penrith and should return, with Matt Eisenhuth moving back to the bench and Spencer Leniu out of the side.

Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

Parramatta Eels

No changes are likely for the Eels.

Sydney Roosters

Luke Keary will be unable to play with concussion, which will see either Drew Hutchison or Lachlan Lam called into the halves, unless Trent Robinson elects to go with Joseph Manu, allowing for either Billy Smith or Kevin Naiqama to play in the centres. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could also return off the bench with Daniel Suluka-Fifita, who yesterday signed with South Sydney, to make way.

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Canberra Raiders

Jordan Rapana will slot straight back into the team from suspension for James Schiller in Canberra’s only change.

Newcastle Knights

The Knights aren’t expected to make any changes, although Bradman Best could push for an early return.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs

Luke Thompson should return for the Bulldogs in the front row, with Tevita Pangai Junior shifting to the second row, Corey Waddell back to the bench and Chris Patolo out of the side. Braidon Burns could also return for Corey Allan.

Wests Tigers

Brent Naden will miss four games with suspension, meaning either Oliver Gildart or James Roberts will come into the side.