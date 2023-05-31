Queensland Maroons second-rower Tom Gilbert will miss the remainder of Origin 1, and, in a blow for the Dolphins, could be looking at a number of weeks on the sideline.

The forward came off the field inside the first 20 minutes of the Origin opener with his right shoulder hanging next to his body and clearly unusable after he reeled out of a collision.

It has now been revealed he has suffered a dislocated shoulder and will not be back for the remainder of the game.

"I have just spoken to the Maroons medical staff and they have confirmed Tom Gilbert will not be back tonight," Channel 9s Danika Mason said during the networ's coverage of the game.

"They have confirmed he has dislocated his right shoulder."

It means Gilbert could be spending a number of weeks on the sideline as he recovers from the injury in a blow for the Dolphins. That said, he was never named to back-up this coming round, with Wayne Bennett electing not to name either the forward or fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who played in the centres for the Maroons on Wednesday.

The Maroons, in the absence of Gilbert, shifted Reuben Cotter to the edge, with the Queenslanders also conceding a penalty for fumbling the interchange after having 14 players on the field for a brief period after Lindsay Collins came onto the ground.

The Maroons led 10 points to 0 approaching the half an hour mark.

