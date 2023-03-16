While all the talk regarding Nelson Asofa-Solomona's future has been about rugby union and a potential Wallabies berth, a Queensland club has snuck under Melbourne's radar to try and snare the behemoth.

Currently sidelined for the next 8-10 weeks after injury his MCL against Canterbury, Asofa-Solomona's future has become a big talking point in recent weeks as his suitors slowly emerge, one by one.

It initially looked a battle between codes after the prop revealed his pact with former Storm team-mate Suliasi Vunivalu to eventually both make the switch to the 15-man code, with the Fijian flyer moving to the Queensland Reds after the 2020 NRL grand final.

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, the Dolphins have emerged as major players for 'NAS's signature as Wayne Bennett looks to turn his trio of former Melbourne Storm forwards into a quartet.

While the club has a hugely understated forward pack, the NRL's 17th club are playing five forwards aged 30 or older week in, week out, and despite the valuable experience they bring, there's only so long they can play.

Tom Gilbert and Tom Flegler will be key components in 2024, however Bennett is hoping to add Asofa-Solomona to a truly scary middle-third.

Despite the Dolphins' sudden interest, Melbourne's chairman Matt Tripp is confident they can keep their man.

“I have a good relationship with Nelson and we will move heaven and earth to keep him,” Tripp told The Daily Telegraph.

Following the exodus of experience at the Storm, Asofa-Solomona is an absolute must-keep at the club, especially seeing as he and Christian Welch are the only two forwards in the club's pack to have played 100+ NRL games for Melbourne.

Asofa-Solomona is yet to put a deadline on his decision, but stuck in a brace and sidelined for close to two months, it's certain to cross his mind.