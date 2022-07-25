To say that Round 19 was newsworthy is the understatement of the year. Two of the season's biggest talking points dominated the weekend which largely took away from results that may go a long way to deciding the top eight standings.

Where did your team land after the most incredible of Week 19 action?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers, despite a slow start, overcame yet another supposed challenger on Saturday evening. A late try saw them defeat a valiant Sharks and maintain a ridiculous 10 points lead atop the NRL table.

Dylan Edwards and Apisai Koroisau were the stars on the night with Brian To'o rounding out the top three across the park. Both halves showed class in getting their side home.

They play bitter rivals the Eels this weekend with revenge on their minds. They'll play it down in the media but you better they'll come out firing.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (3)

I debated whether or not to address it here but I simply can't ignore the elephant in the room; the Cowboys were a literal post-siren play away from losing to the 16th-placed Tigers.

They were bailed out by the most ridiculous officiating decision I have seen and by all rights should be breaking down a horror loss.

Jeremiah Nanai's brilliant game will unfortunately be largely forgotten in the controversy but he was incredible. Lucky Cowboys. Lucky.

3. Cronulla Sharks (2)

The Sharks were oh so close to causing the massive upset at the foot of the mountains but ultimately fell short.

Their opening 20 minutes were as close to perfect football as any side has produced all season. Unfortunately, their handling let them down in the end and it was just too much.

Cronulla were a criminally bad decision (to the benefit of the Cowboys) away from retaining second spot here. In my mind they are the second best team in the competition.

4. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos are absolutely flying right now and if not for the recent form of the teams above them would have risen here. Both their stocks and top four chances certainly have.

The ease they disposed of Parramatta, away from home no less, has me convinced that this side is a genuine threat to any side without a Panthers logo on their chest.

Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell have absolutely turned this side around but I'd argue Pat Carrigan's rise has contributed equally as much.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

Souths are flying so far under the radar that it came as a shock to me to uncover that they've won six of their past seven games. Four straight wins now also.

Latrell Mitchell is the form player of the competition. I dare anyone to argue with that statement. He has turned Souths from a side looking as though they'll miss Finals into a side now more likely to finish in the Top Four.

Keaon Koloamatangi answered his critics with a big name. Lachlan Ilias has responded so well to his very high-profile hooking. Alex Johnston is a freak.

6. Sydney Roosters (9)

Let me preface this by admitting Newcastle aren't the best opposition right now - but - this was a sight I certainly didn't want to see; the Roosters flying and scoring for fun.

James Tedesco had spiders on him on Friday night. No Newcastle fan wanted any part of tackling him. Luke Keary had his best game of the year, in the six; who would have thought?

If I were to run down all the players who had blinders, it would be a long "summary". To a man the Roosters were excellent. The big question is whether or not they can back it up this week.

7. Parramatta Eels (5)

The Eels did their top four chances a near fatal disservice by losing, by a big margin, at home to the Broncos on Thursday night. Seriously, 36-14, yuk!

Maika Sivo's early try looked to have set Parra on their way but from there it was almost all Broncos. The form of both Eels halves is of real concern.

No one in the game produces highlights and lowlights in equal numbers quite like Clint Gutherson.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Manly were the big losers out of this past weekend. They could have all but secured their top eight finish yet now face a genuine scrap to play Final's footy.

Reuben Garrick continues to star while Josh Aloiai can be very proud of his efforts. There were moments here but surely Manly had to win this game.

Manly will have to overcome a difficult week and plenty of distractions to get their charge back on track. A loss to the Roosters makes things very difficult.

9. Melbourne Storm (7)

I never thought the Storm would drop out of the top eight of the Power Rankings. Here we are though following the Storm's fourth straight loss.

Yes, they're still just a result outside of the top four but they look like a shell of their former, world-beating selves.

Nick Meaney's performances have been a real highlight in an otherwise dark month for the club. They'll be back but for now they seem very average.

10. Canberra Raiders (10)

For fourty minutes on Sunday afternoon the Raiders looked as though they were submitting and giving up on season 2022. That halftime speech must have landed as they were a different side in the second stanza.

Corey Harawira-Naera, Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii were all massive and, for mine, were three of the best on ground.

Jamal Fogarty provided the touches of class to guide his side home. This is exactly why he was brought to the club.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons should have risen here after their season-saving win on Friday evening but other results dictated they did not. Instead, they'll have to make do with the fact their season lives on.

Make no mistake, a loss to Manly probably puts finals footy out of reach. Instead they now they join three other teams on 20 points.

Ben Hunt. Copy and paste every week. He's going to win the Dally M medal. I'm running out of superlatives to describe Hunt. Jack Bird had a blinder too.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (14)

Words cannot describe the difference in this side since Mick Potter took charge. The leash is off and the Dogs are an attacking side once again.

Josh Addo Carr was at his best. He used his speed and experience to position himself perfectly on multiple occasions. One man highlight reel.

Matt Burton was flawless. Perfect! That is the game I, and Dogs fans I'd hazard a guess, have been waiting for since Origin Two. Brilliant.

13. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle are in all sorts. They started well but as soon as Ponga went off injured they completely fell apart. It was tough to watch.

Two late tries made this game look closer than it was. Considering the score-line was 42-12, well that says it all.

David Klemmer is a one-man band at the moment. Adam O'Brien's tenure looks to be coming to a close.

14. Wests Tigers (15)

They may not have banked the two competition points but I'm treating this as a win. We all know the Tigers beat the Cowboys, despite what the ladder says.

Daine Laurie had the game of his life and proved why the club should stick with him as the long-term number one. Luke Brooks was the 50/50 split of brilliant and awful.

Brent Naden arguably had the best performance of his career. Starford To'a's late try should have been the winner and a true highlight of the season in James Tamou's 300th game.

15. New Zealand Warriors (13)

This was the stereotypical game of two halves. In the opening half, the Warriors could do no wrong. In the second half, they were reduced to spectators.

I said earlier in the week that the Reece Walsh decision made zero sense. After watching this game, it made less than zero sense.

The Warriors need 2022 to end so they can have a genuine off season at home. Let's hope they have some big performances between now and then.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans produced their best performance in many, many weeks this past weekend ... and still conceded 36 points to a team not playing finals in 2022.

They absolutely played their part in a super entertaining game but the fans need a win, not to take part in a fun loss.

Sosefo Fifita is a find. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui looked dangerous despite his every touch being booed by the fans.