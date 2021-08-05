1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm are unstoppable. They bashed the supposed next best side to the tune of 37-10. Yes, Penrith were missing players but it wouldn't have mattered.

Dean Ieremia scored a 'hatty' in brilliant fashion. Jahrome Hughes was sizzling and was a clear man of the match. Christian Welch was massive up front.

Once again, the Storm will be tested by losing a member of their spine this weekend, but for 17 previous weeks it hasn't seemed to have mattered.

2. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

If you ask me who the second best team in the competition right now is, it's the Panthers. If you ask me who is more likely to the beat the Storm though, it's the Bunnies. Hence their hop here.

Cody Walker has 27 try assists and 34 linebreak assists this season and is THE weapon for the red and greens. Latrell Mitchell and Adam Reynolds don't seem to be in bad form either.

The 50-14 win over the Dragons was a training run. Mark Nicholls is emerging as a real issue for opposition defenders. Keaon Koloamatangi is breathing fire right now.

3. Penrith Panthers (2)

Yes, yes, yes they were missing some talent. I get it, the Storm were in a different world on Sunday afternoon. It wouldn't have mattered who was playing for Penrith.

Two late tries made this game look far 'closer' than it was. Make no mistake, this was other worldly by the Storm.

Scott Sorensen had a brilliant season and was rewarded with a new contract. He scored a late try on Sunday.

Onto the next game for the a team still very much in the title race.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Thomas Trbojevic. Tommy Turbo! The Shark destroyer! I don't like to make these entries all about one-player but this game was all about one-player.

Three-tries, 227 metres, three-line breaks, four-line break assists, three-try assists and 15 tackle breaks. This was pure and utter INSANITY!

There were plenty of other good performers in maroon - DCE, Schuster, Saab to name three - but Turbo made mince meat of the Sharks and put Manly in a spot to finish fourth.

5. Sydney Roosters (6)

Hard not to admire and kind of like this Roosters outfit. They seem to lose a player each and every week yet still manage to win games they shouldn't.

The 28-0 flogging of top-four hopefuls the Eels sent a message to the rest of the competition. Don't forget the tri-colours.

James Tedesco was sooo good. Joseph Manu was soooo good. Sam Walker was sooo good. This was as close to a four-point game as you'll ever find.

Huge win.

6. Parramatta Eels (5)

Well, sorry, Eels fans. I'm not quite ready to draw the line through your team's title hopes just yet, but I have reached for the pen.

The 28-0 loss to a Roosters side missing a plethora of stars paints them in a terrible light. They were blown off the park in every sense of the word. 28-0!!!

Clint Gutherson absolutely lost his mind, making two ridiculous public outbursts toward his own players.

7. Gold Coast Titans (9)

VINDICATION!? I've been talking up the Titans for many months. Unfortunately, I've largely had to eat my hat but they have looked dangerous in the past two-weeks.

This was only the Bulldogs but any reason to have some fun. Right? The 34-6 win was every bit as comfortable as the result suggests. They did it easy.

All of the Titans stars were good here. Brimson, Tino, Fifita. ASH TAYLOR! That's the Ash Taylor the Titans need in the run in to the finals. Job done. Right in the finals race.

8. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks were never going to win this match. The second Tommy Turbo ran out, all hope was done for a side who simply doesn't believe in themselves.

54 missed tackles. In first-grade. That can sometimes be a false stat, but honestly it felt like the Sharks missed 80 such was the dominance they were forced to endure.

Will Kennedy was electric while Luke Metcalf looked lightning in his short stint. Talakai got bodied out wide. Josh Hannay obviously doesn't want a full time first-grade gig.

9. Canberra Raiders (8)

No loss is ever 'good' but this was a really bad one. They had a chance to consolidate their finals spot whilst ending Newcastle's race. They did neither.

The 34-24 loss leaves them a single point differential point ahead of Newcastle now with a MUST win against the Dragons this weekend.

Jordan Rapana is giving everything filling in at fullback. The forwards largely didn't deliver.

What is wrong with Jack Wighton?

10. Newcastle Knights (11)

Last week, I wrote the Knights off and couldn't see them troubling Canberra. Oh, how wrong I was. Newie' have put themselves in a brilliant spot now re a finals finish.

Enari Tuala crossed for a brilliant 'hatty'. Bradman Best reminded everyone of the megastar he could, and should, become. Ponga was at his menacing best.

David Klemmer has a bee in his bonnet after being relegated to the bench. This is EXACTLY the Klemmer the Knights need to lead them into their finals charge.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

The Dragons have been in the top-eight since Round Two. Truthfully, they haven't deserved to be in the finals race for a month now. Their 50-14 loss to Souths further confirms this.

A makeshift Red V outfit, through only their only fault, was treated as a training run and despite a more than decent first half, they were awful in the second 40.

13 line breaks conceded by a 'top 8' side? That just doesn't fly in such a close race for finals footy.

12. Brisbane Broncos (14)

Brisbane proved that they're playing for more than 2022 with a huge win over 'local' rivals the Cowboys. The 37-18 win was super entertaining, if I do say so myself.

Kotoni Staggs is such a good footballer. He has changed Brisbane in a big way since his return. Looking forward to his move into the halves next year.

Payne Haas. Enough said! Jordan Riki had a massive game and showed why the Broncs' were so keen to lock him down long-term.

Great win this.

13. New Zealand Warriors (15)

Warriors!!! Everyone's second favourite side kept their very slim finals hopes alive despite everything being against them.

At 10-0 down to the Tigers, it wasn't looking great. An out of favour centre Euan Aitken had the game of his life in the second row.

No starting front-row? No worries. Afoa, Tevaga and Sironen all stood up. The back line all run for monster metres.

14. North Queensland Cowboys (12)

Hmm. I don't know what happened. Judging by the recent run of results I don't think anyone within the Cowboys brass knows either.

Jason Taumalolo put in a monster effort for a game high 174 metres but only 'Molo' went with him.

Val Holmes is back this weekend but it'll prove far too late for a Cowboys side now looking to 2022.

15. Wests Tigers (13)

Tigers fans have every right to be frustrated and to ask questions. They were almost full strength and 10-0 up over a busted Warriors side on life support.

You'd expect the Tigers to go on with the game and win comfortably. Of course this is the Tigers we're talking about, so the 18-16 loss shouldn't shock anyone.

Adam Doueihi is going to win the Tigers best player this season by the widest of margins.

Awful to see young Laurie go down injured.

16. Canterbury Bulldogs (16)

I'm running out of things to say re the Bulldogs and their lack of results. Everyone and their dog (great pun) knows the Dogs are just hanging for 2022.

The side tries hard and there's plenty of talent, but their current roster just isn't up to it.

The treatment of young Kyle Flanagan has been utterly disgusting. Stop picking the kid only to make him a scapegoat and drop him the next week. Terrible coaching.