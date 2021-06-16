1. Storm (Last week: 1)

The new number one side on both the NRL ladder and now our rankings. The Storm’s ten match unbeaten run has them firing on all cylinders despite an injury list that includes Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Jahrome Hughes is now amongst the very elite halves in the competition after yet another man of the match performance. Harry Grant and Brandon Smith are the game’s best one-two punch at hooker.

Its incredible to think just how dominant this side has been despite a lengthy injury toll and not being able to play in Melbourne.

2. Panthers (2)

The Panthers have fallen off their perch atop the rankings. Despite a second straight loss there are no need for panic stations, in any way.

The Panthers second half fight back highlighted the depth within the squad and only a late lucky deflection and then field goal sunk them.

They welcome back some high quality players this week while the rested players will feel the benefit towards the end of the season.

3. Rabbitohs (3)

The Bunnies look back on track after an up and down few weeks after their second straight win. Alex Johnston‘s hattrick helped see them home 24-10 over the Knights but it could have been more comfortable.

Whether at centre or fullback Latrell Mitchell is a genuine superstar of the game. He capped off an incredible week by being within the top few players on the field yet again.

Cody Walker is re-finding top form. Souths were able to comfortably win despite resting Damian Cook and Cameron Murray. Adam Reynolds kicked four from four.

4. Eels (4)

Wow, the Eels do not mind playing the Tigers at Bankwest do they? Mitchell Moses and Clint Gutherson took the “their jungle” post a few seasons back from the Tigers personally. They always blow the Tigers away.

The six try to two drubbing came via the aforementioned stars however the platform was laid by Nathan Brown, Isaiah Papali’i, RCG, Matterson and Shaun Lane. They all recorded well over 100 metres each.

Joey Lussick was brilliant in the 9 in Reed Mahoney‘s absence. This win just confirmed the gulf in class between the two sides.

5. Roosters (5)

Sammy Walker take a bow! The freakishly talented youngster had the Roosters well on track for a big win prior to heading off through injury. He returned to kick the game winning field goal.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves seems to have been awoken after a few below par performances earlier this season. He and Angus Crichton ran riot, both playing 80 minutes.

Joseph Manu again showed his class stepping into the fullback role and laying down a monster performance. This game was a treat and it was the Roosters who can celebrate. Probably should have won this game by more though.

6. Sea Eagles (7)

No Turbo, no worries. Daly Cherry-Evans brushed off a quiet night for the Maroons with a man of the match performance against the Cowboys. He had a lazy three try assists and two line break assists.

Reuben Garrick was spectacular in the number one jersey running for over 320 metres. He also slotted seven from nine off the tee in a night to remember.

Haumole Olakau’atu is quite a player. Two tries and seven tackle breaks make for a good shift to say the least.

7. Sharks (10)

Three in a row now for the Sharkies following a one point win over the Panthers. Shaun Johnson recorded his second man of the match effort in a row despite being told his future is elsewhere.

Across the opening 40 minutes the Sharks were close to flawless and well worth their 18-0 lead. They probably could have racked up 24, even 30. They were SO good. Matt Moylan‘s try has to be seen to be believed.

The less said about the second half the better, but focusing on the positives, Ronaldo scored (again) while all the Sharks forwards did their part. Nikora was a standout.

8. Cowboys (6)

A week to forget for the Cowboys as they were pumped by a Turbo-less Manly side 50-18. Having scored two tries in the opening eight minutes this is not the result Cowboys fans would have envisioned.

61% completion is near criminal and completely cost them any chance of a fightback. To blow a 12-0 lead after 10 minutes to enter the sheds trailing by 16 was an alarming drop off.

Jason Taumalolo was the only forward to run for over 100 metres. Other ‘efforts’ included 35, 55 and 53. No prizes for guessing why Drinkwater and co had very little opportunity outside the opening 10 minutes.

9. Tigers (8)

The Tigers came crashing back to Earth really quickly after their win last week. It looks as though they had spent the week celebrating rather than preparing for the Eels and were whacked as a result.

Jacob Liddle‘s 36th minute try was a highlight in an otherwise dire performance. James Tamou ran for just 59 metres.

Adam Doueihi suffered a sickening head knock. He has been one of the Tigers best two players all season and will unfortunately miss this weekend’s game.

10. Titans (10)

The Titans came within a Sam Walker field goal from pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory. Ultimately they lost 35-34 but there’s a lot to build on here.

Four tries in just over 10 minutes had the Titans in a position to overturn a near impossible lead. Jamal Fogarty was all class and deserved man of the match honours had his side delivered the competition points. Big Tino changed the game when he came on.

11. Raiders (14)

The Raiders are back in the winners circle following a big win over the Broncos. The seven tries to three rout should provide a platform of sorts for the Raiders to re-launch their season.

Bailey Simonsson was incredible on the night and looks a real option at one for the rest of the season. Two try assist, two line break assists and a game high 243 metres make for impressive reading.

Papalii and Guler were dominant in the middle and the Broncs had no answer. They have to beat the struggling Dragons this weekend or this effort may have been for naught.

12. Warriors (12)

The Warriors were their usual brave selves against the Storm on Sunday afternoon but were nowhere near good enough. If anything the 42-1 score line flattered them.

Ken Maumalo exits the club after crossing for a final Warriors hatty. His two late tries were a well deserved for both player and club. The scenes post game were amazing to watch.

Unfortunately not much else to celebrate here on a brilliant occasion. Reece Walsh is back for them this weekend which should provide some much needed spark in attack.

13. Dragons (11)

Look away Dragons fans. This could be the very worst performance of the season. Ben Hunt lost his radar and launched a grubber onto Parramatta Road.

As good as Matt Dufty was last week, he was worse this week. That petition to re-sign their number one has been suspended. His defensive play was non existent.

The Dragons season has fallen away in a big way in recent times. They capped off a horror week by telling Corey Norman to look elsewhere, news that broke at half time.

14. Knights (13)

Despite the recent win over Manly, the Knights season is in free fall. They sit 14th on both the table and the rankings and look at long odds to replicate their finals appearance in 2020.

The Saifiti brothers largely kept their side in the contest on Saturday with damaging displays. Dominic Young scored his first try in the top grade, finishing off a clever movement.

Apart from that though, there was very little in terms of positives. Souths rested players yet still won in cruise control. It goes without saying that the Knights need Ponga and Pearce back ASAP to save their season. Both have been named this week.

15. Bulldogs (16)

What a performance! The Dogs recorded their second win of the season in what was, by far, their best performance of 2021. They absolutely smashed the Dragons off the park.

Jake Averillo was arguably player of the round and took the Red V to task. He scored a double and lead his side around the park. Josh Jackson had a huge game despite a sin-binning.

Nick Meaney topped the run metres with 218, almost 100 more than any Dragon. He is supposedly being chased by the Storm which says it all re his talent.

16. Broncos (15)

This 2021 season has a real 2020 feel about it for the Broncos who are now reduced to hoping that the Dogs don’t win games. What a fall from grace.

The return of Karmichael Hunt was nothing more than a sideshow unfortunately. He was far from the worst on field but when your solution is a guy who hasn’t played in 10 years…

Tesi Niu has an absolute blinder after being called upon at the literal last moment. Tevita Pangai Junior was damaging with almost 180 run metres and six offloads.