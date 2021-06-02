1. Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers enter the Origin period as both undefeated and seemingly unstoppable. They scored 30 points on Saturday afternoon despite neither of their superstar halves laying on a try assist.

Stephen Crichton was near unstoppable in his best game thus far at fullback while Paul Momirovski and Charlie Staines had a day out on the right edge.

Brian To’o, Jarome Luai and Liam Martin were all deserved debut Origin call ups after stellar seasons.

2. Storm (2)

This side is SCARY good. Ok, it was only the Broncos but this was as a routine spanking as you’ll ever see, despite the Storm missing names such as Munster, Grant, Papenhuyzen and Bromwich.

Nicho Hynes and Brandon Smith were again the stars. Both would be full-time starters in 14 other sides across the competition.

Cooper Johns looks a future prospect. I’m almost sick of typing those words for the Storm. They look the only team ready to face Penrith.

3. Rabbitohs (5)

Are the Bunnies back? Following on from a month to forget, the Rabbitohs reminded us why they should be considered the best of the rest with a massive win over the Eels.

You couldn’t pay me enough to play against this club during Indigenous Round. Dane Gagai and Alex Johnston both crossed for hat-tricks on the back of five forwards running for comfortably over 100 metres each.

Damien Cook had his best game in a while. Latrell and Cody Walker had the ball on a string.

4. Eels (3)

Oh no. The Eels have now dropped two games, convincingly, to top-eight quality sides.

Manly absolutely worked them last week and despite having plenty of motivation to prove the doubters wrong, the Eels were easily outplayed by the Bunnies.

An early 10-0 deficit never really looked like being chased down despite a fortunate try to the King. It was great to see Reed Mahoney picked for QLD. His performances this season have certainly earned it.

5. Roosters (6)

No Sam Walker, no worries for the Roosters – who looked back to their usual selves on Saturday night.

They ran up a big score against the travelling Raiders despite trailing 10-0. Joseph Suaalii scored his first try in the 29th minute. My feeling is he is going to cross for plenty more. Joseph Manu had a night out, crossing for a hat-trick.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves led the way with 230 metres. Sitili Tupouniua is a wrecking ball.

6. Cowboys (7)

Is it time to start taking the Cowboys seriously as a top eight side? Six wins from their past eight outings suggest that we should.

Valentine Holmes was the coolest man in North Queensland, slotting a monster field goal that was still rising as it sailed through the uprights.

‘The Hammer; scored a highlight reel try which ultimately tied the game up using shear pace. Clifford had a blinder on his final game for the club.

7. Sea Eagles (4)

Tommy Turbo is human. Worryingly for the red-hot Sea Eagles that the one day their superstar No.1 didn’t set the field alight, they looked ordinary.

All the talk on social media was Manly by how much and unfortunately Des Hasler’s men seemingly turned up with the same attitude.

Jason Saab is an absolute freak. The guy took ten steps in running 80 metres for yet another try. DCE was electric but played a lone hand. Bad loss.

8. Titans (8)

I feel there’s an injustice keeping the Titans here in the eight after their awful showing against the Sharks. They’re here only because of results around them.

They were hugely outplayed by a Sharks side down on confidence. David Fifita was kept quiet and the Titans offered very little otherwise. Brian Kelly started the game looking like a million dollars but was barely sighted otherwise.

Time to go back to Ash Taylor? Moeaki Fotuaika was huge.

9. Tigers (12)

The Daine Laurie show rolled on as the Tigers put the Dragons to the sword on Friday night. How great was it seeing James Roberts scoring tries!?

Alex Twal was in beast mode and looks a different player since moving to prop. Every player in the Tigers back five ran for over 100 metres which made their forwards lives so much easier.

ALEX TWAL

Prop Wests Tigers ROUND 12 STATS 193

All Run Metres 5

Tackle Breaks 19

Hitups

This was one of the Tigers best performances of the season and should set them up for the Origin period.

10. Sharks (14)

What a win by the Sharks. Matt Moylan and Shaun Johnson were in everything in Coffs Harbour and lead their side to a huge victory.

Johnson and Nikora completely shut down David Fifita. The Sharks pack won the battle but it was out wide they won this game. Jesse Ramien was unstoppable while Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo had spiders on them.

Blayke Brailey had, by far, his best game of the season. They looked a completely different side with the shackles off.

11. Dragons (9)

The Dragons had an entire week to rebound from their Golden Point loss to the Sharks yet turned in an awful performance.

They should be further down than 11th here following their past fortnight. 18-0 down at halftime, at least they won the second half I suppose. Corey Norman’s stats were good but his influence was really lacking. This is a side who can’t find a spot for Matt Dufty …

12. Warriors (10)

The Warriors came within one freakish field goal of yet another unlikely win. Reece Walsh was again his side’s best in a brilliant performance that looked certain to deliver victory.

Unfortunately they were unable to contain the Hammer in the final moments and could only watch as Val hit it from way downtown. All of the Warriors playmakers delivered on the night but they fell just short.

13. Knights (15)

The Knights are back! What a huge win in very trying circumstances. On a week where their number seven retired and Ponga was ruled out, they overcame huge odds to bounce the in form Sea Eagles.

Daniel Saifiti and David Klemmer absolutely bossed the Manly pack while Connor Watson was incredible. Jayden Brailey continued his great season while Bradman looked back toward his best. Great win as underdogs.

DANIEL SAIFITI

Prop Knights ROUND 12 STATS 181

All Run Metres 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

14. Raiders (11)Things are certainly blue for those wearing Lime Green. A horror loss caps off a horror week in the capital who also lost their halfback after releasing him early.

Leading 10-0 it looked as though the negativity had fuelled the former Green Machine but it was not to be. Corey Harawira-Naera was beastly up front but unfortunately didn’t receive much assistance. The bye has come at a great time.

15. Broncos (13)

Despite a few results semi-recently, the Broncos are back to being … well, the Broncos. They were gifted a chance to avenge their horror loss earlier in the season to the Ryan Papenhuyzen-fuelled Storm thanks to a host of big name injuries however were never in the contest.

TPJ played himself out of an Origin jersey over the past fortnight while Anthony Milford’s potential suitors drop away after every game. 2022 can’t come quickly enough.

16. Bulldogs (16)

This was always a case of damage limitation, which in the salary cap era of professional Rugby League is pretty frightening.

The Dogs managed to hold the red-hot Panthers to 10-0 at halftime and it really should have been just four if not for a horror DWZ pass just prior. 19-year-old Aaron Schoupp scored his first try in his second game which was a great highlight.