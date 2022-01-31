Former North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos and Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro has been linked with a sensational move to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The 154-game NRL veteran, who had ten games alongside that in the English Super League during a career which stretched between 2011 and 2019, revealed on the weekend that he has a contract on the table.

Segeyaro's last stint in first-grade came to an end with the Brisbane Broncos in September of 2019 after a drink driving charge saw the Brisbane Broncos end his contract.

He was then barred from playing rugby league after he was handed a 20-month suspension for being found to have the drug ligandrol in his system.

Given this ban was backdated, clubs have been able to offer the Papua New Guinean international a deal since June 2 of last year. However, none had previously been forthcoming until now.

While Segeyaro didn't say which club had offered him a contract in his Instagram post, it is now being reported by The Daily Telegraph that the club is the Sea Eagles.

Manly are on the search for more depth at the number nine position. With Manase Fainu still not able to play under the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule, Lachlan Croker has done a superb job stepping up into the hooking position.

Despite that, they are still short on depth, and it has been flagged to Des Hasler that Segeyaro could fill a sizeable hole in the squad, starting off with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in the New South Wales Cup, who serve as a feeder team to Manly.

The resort suggests Sam Ayoub, Segeyaro's manager has held discussions with Hasler.

To go with his 164 top flight games, the 31-year-old has also played five Tests for Papua New Guinea.