Cameron Munster may have moved to fullback for the Storm’s clash against the Titans on Friday, but it didn’t slow down his rapid rise up Zero Tackle’s MVP ladder after a dominant display.

After pulling a perfect 20 last week Munster has replicated the feat, bringing him within just one point of Round 20 leader Joe Tapine, who didn’t poll a single point in the Raiders loss to Penrith.

He’s also still behind James Tedesco, who has jumped clear of Tapine at the top after he polled 16 points for his efforts in the Roosters’ strong win over Brisbane.

Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater is rising rapidly up the ranking following an impressive 18-point effort in North Queensland’s win over the Canterbury Bulldogs. The two-try effort was a great result for Drinkwater, who had to share points among so many other impressive performers.

Meanwhile Ben Hunt’s early season form has taken a dip along with the Dragons’ chances of finals football. After surging up the MVP rankings Hunt’s form has stalled, with just one point from the Dragons’ loss to Cronulla to go with a duck egg from last week.

Here are all the Round 21 votes.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Both teams knew how important this game was going in, but only one team played like the stakes were that high as the Roosters cruised to victory against a strangely disoriented Broncos. While James Tedesco was his usual dominant self, it was Luke Keary leading the line for the Tri-colours with arguably his best performance of the year.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Luke Keary James Tedesco Luke Keary Luke Keary 4 Nat Butcher Luke Keary James Tedesco James Tedesco 3 James Tedesco Angus Crichton Angus Crichton Angus Crichton 2 Matthew Lodge Matthew Lodge Nat Butcher Matthew Lodge 1 Angus Crichton Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Nat Butcher

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

This match was only ever expected to go one way and it did – although it offered a little variety with Cameron Munster playing from the back. It didn’t slow down his recent run of form as his night ended with a hat-trick of tries, a massive 252 running metres and nine tackle breaks. Cooper Johns also shone in the five-eighth role.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster 4 Cooper Johns Cooper Johns Cooper Johns Cooper Johns 3 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant 2 Brandon Smith Kenny Bromwich Brandon Smith Kenny Bromwich 1 David Nofoaluma Brandon Smith Kenny Bromwich Brandon Smith

Manly Sea Eagles vs Parramatta Eels

Another game with plenty on the line, Parramatta played an impressively consistent game given their form in recent weeks. Clint Gutherson and Shaun Lane were in excellent form against their old club as the Eels reminded everyone that they’re still a threat and Manly’s hopes of a finals berth got noticeably slimmer.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Clint Gutherson Clint Gutherson Clint Gutherson Shaun Lane 4 Shaun Lane Shaun Lane Shaun Lane Clint Gutherson 3 Dylan Brown Jakob Arthur Jakob Arthur Dylan Brown 2 Will Penisini Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Jakob Arthur 1 Jakob Arthur Will Penisini Will Penisini Will Penisini

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors

The Rabbitohs continued their recent run of fine form, cruising to victory against an out-of-sorts Warriors side. Cameron Murray led the way through the middle while Latrell Mitchell continues to look unstoppable since his recovery from injury. Big man Tevita Tatola enjoyed one of his best games of the year so far.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Cameron Murray Cameron Murray Cameron Murray Cameron Murray 4 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Damien Cook Latrell Mitchell 3 Tevita Tatola Tevita Tatola Latrell Mitchell Tevita Tatola 2 Damien Cook Damien Cook Tevita Tatola Damien Cook 1 Keaon Koloamatangi Lachlan Ilias Keaon Koloamatangi Lachlan Ilias

Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers

The aftermath has detracted from a reminder that the Panthers are the team to beat, no matter who they put on the field. While Jaeman Salmon and Sean O’Sullivan did a great job replacing their renowned team-mates, it was the experienced Panthers like Isaah Yeo and Dylan Edwards who took it upon themselves to steer the team to victory.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards 4 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo 3 Liam Martin Moses Leota Jaeman Salmon Moses Leota 2 Moses Leota Jaeman Salmon Liam Martin Jaeman Salmon 1 Jaeman Salmon Liam Martin Moses Leota Liam Martin

Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons

The Sharks cemented their grip on third place against the hapless Dragons. Nicho Hynes kept himself in the MVP running with a perfect 20 points, and he was ably supported by Braydon ‘Tricky’ Trindall. Jack de Belin was a standout in a losing side, but the fortunes of these local rivals couldn’t be more different with four games to play.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes 4 Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Brayden Trindall 3 Wade Graham Toby Rudolf Toby Rudolf Jack de Belin 2 Briton Nikora Jack de Belin Briton Nikora Toby Rudolf 1 Toby Rudolf Ben Hunt Jack de Belin Wade Graham

Canterbury Bulldogs vs North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys sent the league another reminder of why they’re in second place, coming back from an early onslaught to claim a comfortable victory against the Bulldogs. Scott Drinkwater was immaculate at the back, but the Cowboys dominated all over the park thanks to Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter and Reece Robson.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Tom Dearden Tom Dearden 4 Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater 3 Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter Reece Robson Matt Burton 2 Reece Robson Reece Robson Luciano Leilua Reuben Cotter 1 Luciano Leilua Luciano Leilua Matt Burton Reece Robson

Newcastle Knights vs Wests Tigers

Only one of these sides had any momentum going in, but you wouldn’t have thought it was the Tigers after a terrible start that resulted in defeat. Dane Gagai and outgoing Super League recruit Tex Hoy were excellent for the home side, while Jacob Saifiti sent a reminder of the form that saw him make his Origin debut this year.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Dane Gagai Dane Gagai Dane Gagai Tex Hoy 4 Tex Hoy Tex Hoy Tex Hoy Dane Gagai 3 Jacob Saifiti Adam Doueihi Jacob Saifiti Jacob Saifiti 2 Joe Ofahengaue Jacob Saifiti Enari Tuala Joe Ofahengaue 1 Enari Tuala Joe Ofahengaue Joe Ofahengaue Tyson Frizell

