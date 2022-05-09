Another demolition job from the Melbourne Storm, led by Cameron Munster, has enabled the Storm megastar to take a 15-point lead in theZero Tackle NRL MVP race ahead of one of his own teammates, with Dylan Edwards the week's big loser.
Edwards, who had previously led the competition, fell to third this week on the back of polling zero votes.
For the first time this season, all eight games had a unanimous man of the match performance - according to our four-man panel - with Harry Grant's 20-point effort against the Storm taking him to second place.
Munster was voted in second place by all four judges, enabling him to hold the lead as he closes in on being the first player past 100 votes for the season.
Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes also sit in the top five, while perfect games for Nicho Hynes, Daly Cherry-Evans and James Tedesco, who played his second in a row, have rocketed them into the top ten.
Here are all the Round 9 votes:
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos
The Rabbitohs were heavy favourites to take the chocolates in the opening match of the round but ended up falling well short of the mark, with an Adam Reynolds-inspired Broncos outfit taking the victory by 32 points to 12.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2
|Corey Oates
|Corey Oates
|Corey Oates
|Lachlan Ilias
|1
|Taane Milne
|Taane Milne
|Taane Milne
|Corey Oates
Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury Bulldogs
In a dour game played on Friday evening in the Nation's capital, it was the Canberra Raiders who out muscled the Bulldogs. Josh Papalii was the key man for Canberra with a monster effort from the middle third, while Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric, Adam Elliott and Matt Frawley were among the best.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|Josh Papalii
|4
|Elliott Whitehead
|Nick Cotric
|Elliott Whitehead
|Elliott Whitehead
|3
|Nick Cotric
|Matt Frawley
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|2
|Adam Elliott
|Elliott Whitehead
|Matt Frawley
|Matt Frawley
|1
|Joseph Tapine
|Adam Elliott
|Nick Cotric
|Nick Cotric
Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels
The streak is finally over - after 21 straight victories at home, the Penrith Panthers finally lost at the foot of the mountains against an inspired Parramatta Eels outfit. Clint Gutherson was the key man for the visitors, while Isaiah Papali'i, Ryan Matterson and Junior Paulo also had superb games.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Junior Paulo
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Isaiah Papali'i
|3
|Viliame Kikau
|Isaiah Papali'i
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|2
|Ryan Matterson
|Viliame Kikau
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|Apisai Koroisau
|Ryan Matterson
|Brian To'o
|Dylan Brown
Manly Sea Eagles vs. Wests Tigers
It was the Trbojevic show on Saturday afternoon at a picturesque looking 4 Pines Park. Daly Cherry-Evans might have been voted the unanimous best on ground, but Ben Trbojevic's double on his starting 13 debut made headlines while the return of brother Tom was also a sight for sore eyes on the Northern Beaches.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|3
|Tom Trbojevic
|Ben Trbojevic
|Ben Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Ben Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|Tom Trbojevic
|Ben Trbojevic
|1
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Ethan Bullemor
|Josh Aloiai
|Lachlan Croker
Sydney Roosters vs. Gold Coast Titans
It's hard to argue the Roosters have been in good form leading up to Round 9, but their effort to put away the Titans was much-needed as the club ran away to put 40 points on the board. A second straight 20-point game from James Tedesco has him racing up the rankings, while Luke Keary was also excellent.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|4
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|3
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Joseph Manu
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|2
|Joseph Suaalii
|Jared Waerea-Hargreaves
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|1
|Joseph Manu
|Sam Walker
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Newcastle Knights
The doubters have been silenced in a big way for the Cowboys, with Chad Townsend their best in yet another victory over the Knights. The Cowboys were rarely challenged by the Knights as they cemented their place in the top four, with Reuben Cotter putting in another 80-minute display.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|4
|Reuben Cotter
|Jason Taumalolo
|Reuben Cotter
|Jason Taumalolo
|3
|David Klemmer
|Reuben Cotter
|Jason Taumalolo
|Reuben Cotter
|2
|Jason Taumalolo
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|1
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
Melbourne Storm vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Harry Grant and Cameron Munster stole the show as the Storm made it 162 points in three weeks. In what was a game to forget for the Dragons - their first loss in a month - Melbourne put on yet another clinic, with their forward pack also dominating.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|2
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Brandon Smith
|Nick Meaney
|Brandon Smith
|1
|Nick Meaney
|Jesse Bromwich
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Nick Meaney
Cronulla Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors
Not even playing a majority of Sunday's clash with 12 players - and for a brief period, 11 - could stop Cronulla from putting nearly 30 points on the Warriors in an exceptional return to form for Nicho Hynes after a couple of quieter weeks.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|3
|Teig Wilton
|Siosifa Talakai
|Teig Wilton
|Dale Finucane
|2
|Siosifa Talakai
|Teig Wilton
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|1
|Connor Tracey
|Blayke Brailey
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
Top 10
|1
|Cameron
Munster
|16
|99
|2
|Harry
Grant
|20
|84
|3
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|83
|4
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|4
|81
|5
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|79
|6
|Mitchell
Moses
|0
|77
|7
|Siosifa
Talakai
|9
|76
|8
|Nicho
Hynes
|20
|74
|9
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|20
|73
|10
|James
Tedesco
|20
|72