The Penrith Panthers will look to back up yet another minor premiership with a win in Week 1 of the finals when they host the New Zealand Warriors in an NRL qualifying final.

If you're looking for any information on the match, then look no further. This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to Saturday afternoon's qualifying final, including how to watch the game so that you won't miss any of the action.

Kick-off is set for 4:05pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 9 at BlueBet Stadium in Penrith, where a sell out crowd is expected.

The road to the finals

The Panthers, defending two straight premierships, have been as good as perfect throughout the 2023 campaign and locked up the minor premiership last weekend with a win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have been the competition's surprise packet and after spending most of the season around the top four, made a late push to ensure they'd book a double chance and at least one home final, to come in either Week 2 if they lose here, or Week 3 if they manage a win.

How to watch the Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors on TV

The game between the Panthers and Warriors, as with all finals, will be broadcast by both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

The coverage on Channel 9 is on free to air TV and is available at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

In some markets, you may need to tune into secondary channel 9 Gem to access the game. We reccomend checking your local electronic guides.

If you would prefer to watch on Foxtel, then the game will be shown live on Fox League, which can be found at Channel 502 provided you have an active subscription with the sports package.

Both networks commence their coverage at 3pm (AEST), just over an hour before kick-off.

How to live stream the Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors online

Both channels will also have a live stream of the NRL's qualifying final online.

Channel 9s coverage will be available at 9Now, which is free to use provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Foxtel will live stream their coverage through Kayo Sports, or, for those already with a TV subscription, the Foxtel App is included in most subscriptions.

Both online coverages will commence at the same time as the TV versions.

Key game information: Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors, NRL qualifying final

Kick-off: 4:05pm (AEST), Saturday, September 9

Venue: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

TV: Fox Sports, Channel 9

Online: Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, 9 Now

Betting: Panthers $1.13, Warriors $6.05

Referee: Adam Gee

Overall record: Played 50, Panthers 31, Warriors 18, Drawn 1

Record in finals: Played 2, Panthers 2, Warriors 0

Team lists

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 14. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Zac Hosking 18. Jaeman Salmon

Reserves: 21. Luke Garner 19. Matt Eisenhuth

New Zealand Warriors

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 14. Dylan Walker 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran 21. Bunty Afoa

Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki

Zero Tackle will also carry a live blog of the game in our match centre with scores, stats and commentary.