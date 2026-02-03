For the first time in years, the Panthers have not lost any big names at the end of a season and can build for the 2026 campaign with a sense of stability.

While fringe first-graders Asu Kepaoa, Soni Luke, Brad Schneider, Luke Sommerton, Daine Laurie and Trent Toelau headline the list of departures, the best 17 won't change all that much heading into the new campaign.

It's a positive for Ivan Cleary given the way his side started the 2025 campaign following the departure of five-eighth Jarome Luai to the Wests Tigers and elite prop James Fisher-Harris to the New Zealand Warriors.

The Panthers might be relatively stable heading into 2026, but Ivan Cleary still has questions to answer.

Here are the key ones.