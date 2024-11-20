The Parramatta Eels have reportedly entered talks with Mitchell Moses to begin planning to remove the remaining clauses in his contract, which would see him likely finish his career at the club.

The club's star attraction and marquee player has been embroiled in transfer rumours for the past few months following Brad Arthur's sacking and the subsequent departures of long-term teammates Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Finishing off his season with his maiden call-up into the Australian Kangaroos squad, Moses was reportedly weighing up his future as late as August and was even linked with a baffling move to the Sydney Roosters at one point.

Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos later shut down these rumours, confirming this wasn't the case.

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, the Eels have begun planning with Mitchell Moses to remove the contract clauses in his contract that potentially could see him leave at the end of the 2026 season.

Inking an extension with the club last May, the halfback has a player option in his contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

As he enters his 12th NRL season, the 225-match halfback is coming to the backend of his career and is looking to return to the Grand Final for the first time since 2022 and win his first premiership.

On around $1.2 million a season, the news comes after a stellar 12 months saw him win the 2024 State of Origin series with the NSW Blues and the 2024 Pacific Championships with the Australian Kangaroos.