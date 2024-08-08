Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos has addressed rumours linking star halfback Mitchell Moses with a surprise exit from the club.

Although he has been sidelined with injury, Moses has been the main news headline over the past few days, with reports indicating that he could leave the Eels before the expiration of his current contract.

Whilst contracted with the Eels until the end of 2028, Moses has multiple 'player options' in his contract, which could see him speak with rival teams as early as November 1, 2026, and leave as early as the 2027 NRL season.

Looking to win his first NRL premiership, the rumours started with Fox Sports' journalist James Hooper following the high-profile departures of young trio Blaize Talagi (Panthers), Ethan Sanders (Raiders) and Matt Arthur (likely Newcastle).

As the rumours continue to ramp up and gain further traction, he has even been sensationally linked with a potential move to the Sydney Roosters, which would see him re-join good friend James Tedesco and fill the void of the departing Luke Keary.

However, Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos has subsequently shut down the rumours, revealing that Moses will remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

“There are a number of people at the club that have spoken to Mitch, and there is nothing to suggest he is anything but committed to the club,” Sarantinos told The Daily Telegraph.

“Ultimately he is contracted to us until the end of 2026 and we all hope he will be for much longer than that.”

The NSW Blues halfback for the final two matches of the 2024 State of Origin series, Moses will not return to the field this season after undergoing surgery on a biceps rupture.

Looking to avoid the wooden spoon, the Eels have opted for a halves combination of Dylan Brown and Daejarn Asi in recent weeks as they look to pull off an upset against the Penrith Panthers on Friday night.

This match will be followed by outings against the Sydney Roosters (away), Brisbane Broncos (home), St George Illawarra Dragons (home), and Wests Tigers (away).

