The Parramatta Eels have provided the latest on halfback Mitchell Moses as a rookie forward has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 NRL season.

Moses, who sustained an injury in the NSW Blues' victory over the QLD Maroons in Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series, has undergone surgery on a biceps rupture.

Following the surgery, the Eels have confirmed that he will commence rehabilitation as he aims to be back for pre-season training for next season.

It has also been confirmed that rookie forward Charlie Guymer will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a syndesmosis (ankle) injury in Round 19 and will subsequently undergo surgery in the coming days.

The injury to the above duo will see them join teammates J'maine Hopgood, Junior Paulo, Bailey Simonsson, Maika Sivo and Kelma Tuilagi on the sidelines.