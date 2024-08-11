Mitchell Moses is still no guarantee of remaining at the Parramatta Eels until the end of his current contract, but it's understood the Sydney Roosters are among the list of clubs who have no interest in his services.

Baffling reports emerged during the last week that the Roosters were lining up to make a play at Moses who is reportedly not seeing eye to eye with management at the Eels.

In news that will be far better to hear for the blue and gold faithful, it's understood Moses has now had positive discussions with incoming coach Jason Ryles over the future of the club.

But it hasn't stopped the rumour mill from continuing, with the Roosters among the clubs being tipped to make a play at Moses if he was to ask for a formal release from the remainder of his playing contract at Parramatta, which is currently due to run until the end of the 2026 campaign, with player options then keeping him able to remain at the club until the end of 2028.

The Sydney Morning Herald though are saying that Moses isn't on the radar for the Bondi-based club. The tri-colours are out to lock up Sam Walker's long-term future and view him as the future of the club, while they also refuse to deal with Moses' agent, Isaac Moses.

There is little surprise that the Roosters view Sam Walker as the future, but there will be nerves among the recruitment and retention staff - Walker is able to hit the free market from November 1 with his contract due to expire at the end of 2025, and while all reports suggest he is going to sign an upgraded contract, benefiting from the cash saved up by plenty of key departures at the end of this year, it's yet to be signed.

Any move for Moses would of course have to be agreed to by the Eels, and there has also been no suggestion that they would consider handing the New South Wales State of Origin halfback an early release.

Club CEO Jim Sarantinos also said during the week that Moses is committed to the Eels.

“There are a number of people at the club that have spoken to Mitch, and there is nothing to suggest he is anything but committed to the club,” Sarantinos told The Daily Telegraph.

“Ultimately he is contracted to us until the end of 2026 and we all hope he will be for much longer than that.”

The Eels have had a disaster on the retention front in recent times, with the future of the club in Matt Arthur, Blaize Talagi and Ethan Sanders all confirmed as departures at the end of this year, while reports also linked Charlie Guymer to the exit.

He is now likely to stay, but the same can't be said for a number of others, with new coach Ryles looking to rebuild the Eels from where they currently sit at the foot of the NRL table.