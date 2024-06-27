Penrith Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary has revealed his son Nathan is likely to return from a hamstring injury as per the expected timeframe.

However, the star halfback has been confirmed as absent from Game 3 of the State of Origin series, with his return likely to be in Round 20.

That is the weekend after Game 3 of the Origin series.

Cleary hasn't played since Round 10 when he injured his hamstring during a game against the Canterbury Bulldogs. Having battled the injury during the first part of the season, and missing out on a number of games, he injured the hamstring more severly during the game and hasn't been seen on the park since.

At the time, the Panthers suggested he would be due to return in Round 20, and the coach told AAP that while it's not yet confirmed, the target still remains.

"We're hopeful of (him returning) after our next bye," Cleary said.

"That was a fairly loose target, it hasn't been confirmed.

"He is steadily going through his rehab, going well ... he's running, but he is a fair bit off hitting top speed and doing everything with the team."

Hamstring injuries have a high chance of re-occurring, and with the Panthers comfortable on the ladder, they won't rush Cleary back from injury, rather focusing on ensuring he is at full fitness ahead of the NRL finals.

In his five games so far this year, the Panthers have won four, and there is little doubt after his grand final heroics last season that he remains the key man for the men from the foot of the mountains.

Without Cleary, the Panthers have won three of their last five, utilising the likes of Brad Schneider in the halves to fill in for the injured Origin star.

Currently second on the ladder, the Panthers will play the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos prior to their next bye, which comes ahead of Origin 3, with the halfback then likely to return for a game against the Dolphins on July 21.

The Panthers run to the finish line and then go through the St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans before kicking off the finals.