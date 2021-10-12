In further news over a Queensland border breach that has put Penrith star Nathan Cleary under fire, a second Panthers player has now been embroiled in the controversy.

On Saturday it was revealed that the Clive Churchill medallist was reportedly asked by the NRL integrity unit to assist police in an ongoing investigation over three men who entered Queensland from New South Wales illegally to attend the NRL Grand Final.

The three men aged in their mid-20s posted on social media showing they were on the Gold Coast after incorrectly filling out border passes to gain entry into the Sunshine State.

The offenders were fined $4135 and sent home to Sydney, however, it has been reported that Cleary may know the men in question.

Despite knowing the men it has been made abundantly clear that both the NRL and the police were not insinuating that the star halfback had knowledge of the trio's plans.

In the most recent developments, it has been revealed, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, that Panthers teammate Tyrone May has also been summoned by the league to be questioned on Tuesday alongside Cleary.

Following their grand final win on October 3, the Panthers have been in the news for their wild celebrations that were plastered across social media.

Club great Greg Alexander blasted players of his former side for their wayward celebrations on SEN Radio, voicing his disappointment over their conduct.

“There have been a couple of social media things that haven’t impressed me,” Alexander said on Monday.

“I think a couple of our players need to pull their heads in after what they’ve posted on social media.

“It was a bit out of line.”

The club have also come under fire for their treatment of the Provan-Summons trophy, with the trophy reportedly badly damaged in the post-match celebrations.

The Panthers 14-12 win over cross-town rivals South Sydney triggered some wild celebrations back home in the Harbour city, with fans defying COVID-lockdown restrictions to show their support for the side.

The win was the club's first grand final win in just under 20 years, with their last premiership coming in 2003.

In even more bizarre circumstances, recently-departed fullback Daine Laurie was forced to apologise for the wearing of a Panthers jersey post-match with the former Penrith fullback only having made the switch to cross-town side Wests Tigers in pre-season 2021.

With Sydney coming out of lockdown on Monday there is no question fans will be wanting to catch up for time lost stuck at home and properly celebrate the Panthers' historic flag.