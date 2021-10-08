The NRL are reportedly looking to question Penrith premiership star Nathan Cleary, who may be able to assist police for an investigation into three men allegedly entering Queensland for the 2021 NRL Grand Final.

The NRL Integrity Unit are understood to be keen on speaking with the star halfback, who may know the three individuals from Sydney's west.

The three men are understood to have ventured into Queensland with "incorrect border passes" after driving from the New South Wales capital.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Queensland police have since fined the three men aged in their mid-20s with a $4135 sanction.

The investigation into the trio was allegedly sparked by NSW police after a photo was uploaded to social media of the men partying on the Gold Coast, igniting intrigue by police on both sides of the Tweed.

Cleary's involvement in the investigation is to aid the police's understandings, with there being no suggestion the Clive Churchill medallist was aware the three men potentially breached state border restrictions.

“Three men have been fined and returned back to New South Wales after allegedly crossing the border illegally on Saturday to attend the NRL Grand Final in Brisbane the following day," a police statement reads, per Fox Sports.

“Police investigations allege the trio travelled from Sydney into Queensland through the M1 on the Gold Coast shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday, October 2, with incorrect border passes.

“The men, aged 23, 24 and 25, attended the NRL Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium.

“All have been issued Covid PINS ($4,135) for breaching the Chief Health Officer Directions and have since left Queensland.”

The news comes just days after the Panthers were placed under investigation over damage to the Provan-Summons trophy.