The Penrith Panthers have added to their stocks for the 2022 season, signing the older brother of Stephen Crichton, Christian, on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old began his career with the Panthers in 2018 and was an instant success in the top grade before shifting to the Canterbury Bulldogs where he has been ever since.

While Stephen Crichton has kept his success going in the NRL with Penrith, playing everywhere from centre, to fullback and on the wing, Christian has only played 13 games during his tenure at the Bulldogs - less than he played during his single season at the Panthers.

He also missed 2021 with injury.

The outside back originally signed on a train and trial deal with the Panthers back in November, and having impressed on the training paddock, has now been upgraded to a top 30 spot.

Panthers general manager of rugby league Matt Cameron said the signing was satisfying.

"It’s always satisfying when we have the opportunity to bring local juniors back to Panthers," Cameron said.

"Christian has a strong connection with our playing group, our club and our community.

"There’s no doubt his signing adds valuable depth to our NRL squad for the upcoming season."

Crichton is likely to start the season as a backup depth option, having played one Test for Samoa in 2018.

He was a part of the mass roster overhaul at the Bulldogs, who have let more than ten players go at the end of the season, with Crichton's future up in the air until October.

The Samoan-born Penrith junior previously played for the Panthers in the under-20s team between 2014 and 2016, before playing New South Wales Cup in 2017 ahead of his 20-game rookie season in 2018.