1 Jesse Bromwich (The Dolphins)

A New Zealand Kiwis legend, Jesse Bromwich, was selected as the national team captain for the Rugby League World Cup but has since announced his international retirement ahead of the Pacific Championships.

A mainstay of the forward pack since his debut in 2012, he earned 33 caps for the international side and is a former Dally M Prop of the Year - his experience is set to be missed in the Pacific Championships and in future tournaments.

“Jesse is finishing up in the international space,” Maguire told SENZ The Run Home.

“He's been a great player in my time as the coach and I really appreciated Jesse, I was very fortunate to have Jesse as a young player when I was down there in Melbourne.

“To watch him have such a great career and he had some challenges, but he always bounced back.

“I can't thank him enough for the support that he's given me.”

Announced on Saturday at a venue that featured former captains such as Ruben Wiki, Stephen Kearney, Adam Blair, and Nathan Cayless, Penrith Panthers front-rower James Fisher-Harris has been appointed as the new captain of the Kiwis team.

Previous International Caps: 33 (2012-23)