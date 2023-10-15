The New Zealand Kiwis have appointed front-rower James Fisher-Harris as their new captain ahead of Saturday's Test match against Samoa.

The three-time Penrith Panthers premiership-winner appointment comes after Dolphins forward Jesse Bromwich recently called an end to his international career days after the Pacific Championships squad was announced.

Bromwich had been a key piece of the New Zealand setup since his debut back in 2012 and has earned 33 caps for the international side.

James Fisher-Harris was officially confirmed as the new Kiwis captain on Saturday night in Auckland at a gathering that included both the New Zealand and New Zealand 'A' squads, as well as former international captains, including the likes of Ruben Wiki, Stephen Kearney, Adam Blair and Nathan Cayless.

The 27-year-old has amassed 180 NRL games to date since 2016 and has continually been a mainstay in the Kiwis forward pack, appearing in 11 games, which included last year's Rugby League World Cup.

“It's such a privilege and honour to be named to lead my country,” Fisher-Harris said via NRL.com.

"I'm proud to represent my family and the people from where I'm from (in Northland). It'll be a special moment leading my teammates out against Toa Samoa at Eden Park."

New Zealand Kiwis coach Michael Maguire spoke about the appointment of Fisher-Harris, revealing that he is already a core leader in the team and is respected by all players and staff involved with the Kiwis.

“James has grown into a wonderful leader during my time with the Kiwis,” Kiwis coach Michael Maguire said.

“He was a natural choice to become captain for this campaign. He's so respected by all our players and staff alike, very much a leader whose actions do the talking.”

2022 Golden Boot winner Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dylan Brown and Jahrome Hughes will all return to the squad from the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

The 2023 Grand Final winning prop pairing of James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota will join them alongside Isaiah Papali'i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Kieran Foran and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Foran is likely to take the number nine jumper after injuries to the likes of Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King.

2023 Dally M Winger of the Year Jamayne Isaako will be welcomed back to the squad for the first time since 2019, while Fa'amanu Brown, Griffin Neame, Wiremu Greig, Leo Thompson, Keano Kini Matthew Timoko and Naufahu Whyte will all be looking to make their debuts for New Zealand.

2023 Kiwis Pacific Championship Squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Fa'amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)

Wiremu Greig (Parramatta Eels)*

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)*

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

* denotes potential debut

The Kiwis begin their campaign against Toa Samoa at Eden Park on Saturday, October 21.