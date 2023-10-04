New Zealand Kiwis coach Michael Maguire has confirmed that Kiwis legend Jesse Bromwich has called time on his international career for New Zealand.

The news from Maguire comes after Bromwich was not selected in the 21-man squad ahead of the Pacific Championship Series that will take on Samoa and Australia.

Jesse Bromwich has been a key piece of the New Zealand set-up since his debut back in 2012 and has earned 33 caps for the international side. The 2016 Dally M Prop of the Year was the main leader in the forward pack, and his experience will be missed.

The Dolphins' inaugural captain recently played his 300th NRL game in Round 5 earlier this season against the Dragons, and his international retirement means his playing career in the NRL is also likely to come to an end sooner rather than later.

“Jesse is finishing up in the international space,” Maguire told SENZ The Run Home.

“He's been a great player in my time as the coach and I really appreciated Jesse, I was very fortunate to have Jesse as a young player when I was down there in Melbourne.

“To watch him have such a great career and he had some challenges, but he always bounced back.

“I can't thank him enough for the support that he's given me.”

Also not selected in the squad were the likes of Brandon Smith, Jeremy Marshall-King and Kenny Bromwich. Whilst Smith and Marshall-King are unavailable due to injury, Michael Maguire revealed why Bromwich was left out of the squad.

The New Zealand coach was also reluctant to confirm if The Dolphins forward would return to the international stage any time soon.

“Kenny, his body is just at that stage where he needed a break,” Maguire added.

“I think off the back of a long year, (a) World Cup, (being at a) new club, he wanted to have a bit of a pause in the international space.

“So, we'll reassess where he's at, but Jesse's finished up in that space, from myself and all of the New Zealand hierarchy, we're very appreciative for what he's done in the Kiwi jersey.

“He'll go down as one of the legends.”

2023 Kiwis Pacific Championship Squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Fa'amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)

Wiremu Greig (Parramatta Eels)*

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)*

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

* denotes potential debut

The Kiwis begin their campaign against Toa Samoa at Eden Park on Saturday, October 21.