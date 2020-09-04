I don’t think it’s crazy to say that Queensland will be making some changes to their Origin side for the 2020 series. With the ‘retirement’ of Will Chambers, injuries and poor form, the Maroons will have a few new faces.

Last month we looked at those in the mix to make their Origin debut. Today we look at five players who are either under pressure to retain their spots, or look as though they may miss out.

Let us know below who you believe is under pressure come the end of season series.

Corey Oates

With the return to Rugby League of Origin superstar Valentine Holmes, both QLD wingers are suddenly looking over their shoulder. Based on form in last year’s series and 2020 in general, it looks like Oates will most likely make way.

He hasn’t returned to the field following a horror injury against the Tigers that at one stage looked as though it threatened his career. Luckily the damage was far less than first feared, however Oates’ best hope of staying ahead of Holmes was red hot form.

Oates never lets anyone down but lacks the pure game breaking explosion of the former Sharks Premiership winner. Holmes has literally won games, and series for the Maroons.

Gagai’s own injuries and inconsistency may see his name come up however Gagai’s recent form has been good and his Origin record is absolutely incredible. Tough gig for Oates unless he’s picked possibly on the bench as a back rower. I just can’t see it.

Corey Norman

With all due respect to the Dragons half, I can’t see any way Norman holds onto his jersey from last year’s decider. Ponga was missing last year’s final game meaning that Cam Munster moved from his preferred five-eighth position.

With Ponga back, Munster and Cherry-Evans will for the halves (injury aside) with Michael Morgan filling the utility role off the bench.

Norman has had his moments in 2020 but unfortunately for fans of the Red V and the Maroons they have been too few and far in between.

Norman will likely be called into camp as he can fill a variety of positions but right now his form compared to his competitors doesn’t look up to a genuine tilt at the interstate competition.

Joe Ofahengaue

Much like Norman, I just don’t see how the Broncos prop crack the Maroons side in 2020. The emergence of Patrick Carrigan means a spot will have to be available for his fellow Bronco.

Throw in the incredible form of Storm big man Christian Welch, the certain selections of Fifita, Papalli, Kaufusi, Arrow and McGuire and positions are suddenly at a scarcity.

I can see Kevin Walters option for a young gun in the mould of a Lindsay Collins or Tino Faasuamaleaui to fill any remaining forward spots. The other man in contention leads to me to …

Tim Glasby

Another middle forward whose position looks under threat is Newcastle big man Tim Glasby. Glasby’s not having a terrible 2020 across his seven games by any means, however as mentioned above, there are plays coming for his bench position.

Right now I have Fifita, Kaufusi, McGuire as the back row with Papalii and Welch up front. On the bench we have Carrigan, Collins, Harry Grant and one extra forward. Coen Hess, Tino Faasuamaleaui, Tim Glasby and Joe Ofahengau are four options.

The fact Newcastle look set for a return to finals footy does give him a late season advantage over Hess and Ofahengau however his selection is not looking anything near certain right now.

Moses Mbye

The fifth player in real danger of losing his jersey is 2020’s Mr Fix it, Moses Mbye.

Called into the squad to play the utility role, although moved into the centres after the mother of all injury tolls and reshuffles, Mbye more than held his own.

That said, his 2020 form has been far below what is expected of the now representative player and club captain. His comments re big money players under-performing was absolutely delicious wish sweet, sweet irony.

Right now there aren’t exactly a long list of QLD centres bashing the door down for selection, however Mbye’s selection is the furthest thing from safe.