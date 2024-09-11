We all know that rugby league is a team game, but let's be honest, individuals win big matches.

Nathan Cleary dragged the Panthers to a premiership last year with the greatest 15 minutes by an individual in the game's history.

It's tough to name a premier from the professional era from a side that didn't have a true megastar player. For that year at least.

We all know about the Clearys, the Turbos, the Hynes etc. Today we're here to look at the players, outside that true elite level, that can help shape the upcoming finals series.

For the record, some of these players will still be superstars of the highest order, but they're just not that team's number one star.

Let us know in the comments who you believe can/will shape the 2024 finals.

This feels like cheating as the Storm have about six genuine superstars. I consider Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster their top two, so Grant is the default next man option here.

No dummy half in the game has as big of a say in his team's results than the Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos ace.

Grant's running game is second to none and there isn't a coach in the NRL who isn't spending extra video time showing the signs that Grant will take off.

If Grant can get the Storm on the front foot, it is very difficult to contain the Purple wall that advances upon you.

His ability to count numbers and get the ball where it needs to be with lightning fast precision is often under appreciated.

While Hughes, Munster and even Papenhuyzen enjoy all the headlines, Grant is often the player who stars the movements. Sounds obvious seeing as his touches the ball almost every play, but watch a full set and see how often Grant points and sets up.

Defensively he is a weapon. This despite being targeted by opposition middle forwards.

Grant has been the game's elite number nine for a number of years now and I can't see that changing any time soon.

I'm looking past the big three spine players in Cleary, Luai and Edwards here and landing with their star lock Isaah Yeo.

Yeo is the game's best ball-playing lock, by some margin.

While opposition defenders are screaming out of the line to target Cleary or Luai, Yeo is scheming and often takes full advantage of the inevitable gaps in the line.

No forward in the game can tip on a ball with such speed and precision.

Yeo really can be a half in the body of a middle forward when called upon.

That said, when he just tucks it under the arm and runs, he is equally as dangerous. I maintain his 2024 Origin efforts were the best of his rep career.

The issue with Yeo is, you can set up for him to run but you've always got to be aware of that pass.

It's that reason why some defenders hold off for a fraction of a second. If Yeo sees that hesitation, you're done!

James Tedesco and Luke Keary shape as the top two stars, especially with Sam Walker out, so Manu lands as the next one up.

Manu's exploits are well documented but his importance to the tri-colours increase three fold when Sam Walker went down injured.

I have no doubts in the world that if Sandon Smith struggles in the finals that we will see the Kiwi superstar shift into the middle.

Even named in the centre position, Manu floats and can often link up with his other centre. Not many backs in the competition do that ... for good reason.

Like any centre, Manu can be "got" in defence but that does not happen often.

Armed the knowledge that his time in the game ends with the Roosters season (for now anyway) Manu will be extra dialled in and ready to explode.

His combination with Dom Young is lethal. The Roosters will attack early and often down that right edge all series long.

Nicho Hynes is obviously the man in the Shire while Braydon Trindall is set to win the club's player of the year award, so I've landed on their fullback Will Kennedy.

Kennedy, on his day, is a free flowing attacking genius. When he's not on, he can be clunky and hold up the ball from reaching his outside backs.

His form over the past month has been very good. It's no coincidence that points flow when Kennedy at near his silky best.

Under the high ball there are few safer fullbacks in the competition. His positioning has also improved in 2024 as he has trusted the likes of Trindall and Iro more than previous combinations.

Opposition teams will target Nicho Hynes. Kennedy needs to be that third attacking option.

His support play, or lack thereof, has probably seen the Sharks leave five or six tries in the bank.

If he can nail that over the next few weeks, then he is a real weapon for the black, white and blue.

Much like the Storm, the Cowboys have an elite string of stars. Scott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden are one and two so Robson is the next tier and listed here.

To win a title the likelihood is that the Cowboys will have to go through Melbourne at some stage. Robson arguably got one over Harry Grant in Origin. That is not something that can be said often.

Robson is a defensive monster, often winning one on one tackles. This despite being targeted often by big forward who haven't learned their lesson.

Robson's short kicking game is elite. While most defenders are rushing out at Deardon and Drinkwater, Robson can create havoc. Watch for this against the Knights.

Robson's service is as crisp as it gets. Outside of probably only Grant, his running game is top tier. If you wanted to argue he's on Grant's level, I'll hear it.

It's often the games where you don't notice Robson where he does his best work. He just gets the ball where it needs to go, makes his tackles and marshals his big men. Often how finals are won.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs: Viliame Kikau

Matt Burton and Stephen Crichton are the top level stars at Belmore so we'll go with Viliame Kikau here.

Sunday afternoon's game will see Viliame Kikau line up against Haumole Olakau'atu.

That battle is as good as any one on one battle across the competition. It may also go a long way to deciding the result and therefore the Dogs season.

Kikau can be the best player on the park. He can also be tough to find. For the Dogs sake, I hope it's the former this weekend.

Kikau has big game experience, something which the Dogs lack. Especially with Addo-Carr being unavailable this weekend.

That left side can be lethal but it all starts or stops with Kikau.

He's been a monster in the biggest games imaginable. It would take a braver man than I to bet against him not producing that again this Sunday afternoon/evening.

It goes without saying that Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic are the two huge guns in maroon and white, so Luke Brooks is the man for our list.

There is no doubt in the world that opposition coaches have dossiers out re DCE and Turbo, which makes Luke Brooks all the more important.

He has often been the Eagles best this season but this is the first finals appearance for the near veteran.

You never really know how a player is going to play under the brightest of lights until those lights are on but Brooks tore the Dogs to shreds just weeks ago.

Being partnered by one of the game's most experienced, big game players certainly won't hurt.

He will be a target early as the Dogs look to put the pressure on. I think Brooks can rise and deliver a lights out performance in his first Final.

Naming anyone other than Kalyn Ponga as the Knights ace is criminal and I believe Bradman Best is their next star up. For mine though, Jack Cogger will a have a huge say in shaping their finals assault.

It is often a case of "stop Ponga, stop Newcastle". Jack Cogger simply cannot let that happen.

Cogger was a master in the Grand final last year. Cleary banked all the headlines but don't forget Cogger's role in changing momentum and the game.

His kicking game will be key. If the Knights allow Scott Drinkwater to dictate terms, then they may as well book their Bali trip now.

If Cogger can nail the Cowboys in their own corners and allow his big men to go to work in defence, then errors occur.

Cogger is absolutely a complimentary player to their superstar number one, but he must be at his absolute best if the Knights are any chance of doing any damage in this upcoming series.