The Melbourne Storm have locked in a pair of signings, with Tariq Sims confirming a widely reported move for 2023, and Frenchman Joe Chan also to make the switch to Melbourne from the Catalan Dragons on a two-year deal.

The Storm have confirmed Sims will join the club on a one-year deal, with the second rower officially exiting the St George Illawarra Dragons, who told him late last year he wouldn't be required beyond the end of 2022.

While reports have heavily suggested Sims would make the switch mid year, there was no acknowledgement of that in Melbourne's official statement announcing the news, with Sims now seemingly set to remain with the Red V until the end of the currently ongoing season.

Chan, like Sims, is also a second rower, but also has the ability to play in the middle third of the park if needed, with his signing clearly aimed to help add to the depth of a decimated Melbourne forward pack.

Currently in his second season in the English Super League with the Catalan Dragons, the 20-year-old has managed 12 Super League appearances, including seven already this year, bringing four tries with him.

Joe's father Alex played for the Storm during 2004 and 2005.

Both signings will be aimed at helping Melbourne's forward pack, with the club already set to lose Brandon Smith, Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi at the end of the 2022 season.

That is on top of the departure of Dale Finucane to the Cronulla Sharks at the end of last season.

It has left the Storm's forward pack with few familiar faces in 2023, with the duo announced on Friday evening serving as the club's first signings for 2023.

Coach Craig Bellamy is also yet to confirm whether he will remain behind the clipboard for 2023, with the Storm balancing both their on-field squad and off-field staff ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Sims will undoubtedly slot straight into Melbourne's starting side, with the club still on the hunt for more forwards.