Corey Harawira-Naera has officially signed with the Canberra Raiders after being released from his contract with the Bulldogs.

Harawira-Naera will join the Raiders immediately for the rest of the 2020 season and will remain a Raider until at least the end of 2022.

Once the move has been cleared by the NRL’s Apollo committee, he will likely join the Raiders squad for training next week.

Raiders CEO Don Furner is excited to see what Harawira-Naera can bring to this Raiders group moving forward.

“Corey is a very talented player who’s played representative football for New Zealand and we’re looking forward to having him join the club for the next two and half years,” Furner told the club website.

“He will join the squad for training once he’s been cleared by the Apollo committee and then its up to the coaching staff to work out when he may play his first game for the club.”